How to Make Spanakopita

CLEVELAND, OH - Inspired to make a Greek related food after going to the Cleveland Museum of Art? or you make a toga party and not know what dish to make? No need to worry, today we are making spanakopita which is Greek spinach and cheese pie. This dish is great paired with wine and a show stealer at your party or just something to make for yourself. So, without further ado, let's get cooking.

Here are the Ingredients:

* 1 10 oz. package of spinach (preferably fresh, but using frozen is fine as well)

* 1/2 cup of chopped scallion, parsley, and dill

* 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

* 4 oz. softened cream cheese

* 1/4 lb of farmer cheese

* 2 Tablespoons of grated Kefalotyri cheese (parmesan can be an alternative)

* 2 large eggs

* Pepper to taste (but have salt on standby just in case the mixture is not salty enough.)

* 20 sheets phyllo dough

* 3/4 cup of melted butter

Here's a way to make it:

* Preheat the oven to 350°F.

* Wash the spinach, once the spinach is dry, put it in a food processor bowl along with the chopped dill, scallions, parsley, cheeses, eggs, and pepper. Blend all this mixture until they're smooth.

* To prevent from drying out, open the Phyllo and cover the sheets with a damp cloth or plastic wrap. Place one sheet of Phyllo on the cutting surface and brush it lightly with butter. Repeat with two additional sheets of Phyllo, but leave the top layer of Phyllo unbuttered.

* Cut the Phyllo layers into thirds lengthwise. 1” from the corner of each strip, place one tablespoon of filling. To make a triangle, fold one corner of Phyllo diagonally across the opposing edge.

* Keep folding the triangle in on itself. Brush the triangle with butter before baking to give it a rich brown color. Carry on with the remaining strips in the same manner. Repeat with the remaining Phyllo sheets until all of the fillings are gone.

* Butter the outsides of the triangles. Place on a cookie sheet, seam side down. Preheat the oven to 350°F and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

* Once it's done, you can enjoy it, Καλή όρεξη! (Kalí óreksi!)

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.