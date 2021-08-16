Cleveland, OH

How to Make Spanakopita

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xH2xJ_0bS1t1gv00

CLEVELAND, OH - Inspired to make a Greek related food after going to the Cleveland Museum of Art? or you make a toga party and not know what dish to make? No need to worry, today we are making spanakopita which is Greek spinach and cheese pie. This dish is great paired with wine and a show stealer at your party or just something to make for yourself. So, without further ado, let's get cooking.

Here are the Ingredients:

* 1 10 oz. package of spinach (preferably fresh, but using frozen is fine as well)

* 1/2 cup of chopped scallion, parsley, and dill

* 1/2 cup of crumbled feta cheese

* 4 oz. softened cream cheese

* 1/4 lb of farmer cheese

* 2 Tablespoons of grated Kefalotyri cheese (parmesan can be an alternative)

* 2 large eggs

* Pepper to taste (but have salt on standby just in case the mixture is not salty enough.)

* 20 sheets phyllo dough

* 3/4 cup of melted butter

Here's a way to make it:

* Preheat the oven to 350°F.

* Wash the spinach, once the spinach is dry, put it in a food processor bowl along with the chopped dill, scallions, parsley, cheeses, eggs, and pepper. Blend all this mixture until they're smooth.

* To prevent from drying out, open the Phyllo and cover the sheets with a damp cloth or plastic wrap. Place one sheet of Phyllo on the cutting surface and brush it lightly with butter. Repeat with two additional sheets of Phyllo, but leave the top layer of Phyllo unbuttered.

* Cut the Phyllo layers into thirds lengthwise. 1” from the corner of each strip, place one tablespoon of filling. To make a triangle, fold one corner of Phyllo diagonally across the opposing edge.

* Keep folding the triangle in on itself. Brush the triangle with butter before baking to give it a rich brown color. Carry on with the remaining strips in the same manner. Repeat with the remaining Phyllo sheets until all of the fillings are gone.

* Butter the outsides of the triangles. Place on a cookie sheet, seam side down. Preheat the oven to 350°F and bake for 15 minutes, or until golden brown.

* Once it's done, you can enjoy it, Καλή όρεξη! (Kalí óreksi!)

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_10acee41d5329e17381631c18135a917.blob

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

Cleveland, OH
373 followers
Loading

More from James Stephens

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic to share recipe of low-calorie Spiced Chicken Skewers

CLEVELAND, OH – Please yourself this weekend with an Indian-inspired delicacy, the Spiced Chicken Skewers. In this recipe, Cleveland Clinic will give you their rendition of grilled chicken skewers with low calories and a kick of spice. This food can be added to your dish selection to accompany your favorite salad or vegetable dish.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

2021 Fresh Fest Cleveland is set for September 11

CLEVELAND, OH — Everyone is invited to attend Fresh Fest Cleveland, which will take place on September 11 from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m. EDT at Rid-All Farm & Otter Park, 8129 Otter Road, Cleveland, OH 44104.Read full story
Mentor, OH

Mentor City Police to participate in “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” national campaign against drunk driving

MENTOR, OH – The Police Department of Mentor City joins the 2021 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” campaign, together with other law enforcement agencies. The campaign has started on Aug. 18 and will continue until Sept. 18, 2021.Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State University to bring back its in-person graduation ceremony for the Summer Class of 2021

KENT, OH – Kent State University will hold an in-person commencement ceremony or graduation ceremony on Aug. 21 for its Summer Class of 2021 at the Manchester Field. It is estimated to have 1,300 students to graduate through the ceremony.Read full story
Seven Hills, OH

Seven Hills Hall of Fame to announce its August Resident of the Month

SEVEN HILLS, OH – The City of Seven Hills named Mitch O’Hara as the Resident of the Month for the Seven Hills Hall of Fame in August 2021. O’Hara is selected for his service at the Seven Hills Parks Committee and his previous service at the city’s Parks Department and Recreation Center.Read full story
Painesville, OH

A full-time Police Officer is needed at the Painesville’s Police Department

PAINESVILLE, OH – The City of Painesville Police Department is seeking the best candidates to join the city’s police force as a full-time Police Officer. The vacancy will be closed on Friday, Aug. 27 at 11.59 p.m. eastern time.Read full story

NEOMED’s first researcher to earn the Pathway to Independence Award

ROOTSTOWN, OH – A postdoc researcher at the German Lab of Northeast Ohio Medical University, Christopher Mayerl, Ph.D., is named as the awardee for the Pathway to Independence Award or known as K99/R00 grant for his project. The grant will fund his project for five years with a total of $114,000 in the first year.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Join 2021 Cleveland Pickle Fest on August 28

BROADVIEW HEIGHTS, OH — Everyone is invited to attend the third edition of the Cleveland Pickle Fest on August 28. Taking place at Brecksville - Broadview Heights High School, 6380 Mill Rd - Broadview Heights, Ohio 44147, the event will begin at 10 a.m. and ends at 2 p.m.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic’s doctor informs the people of heatstroke and heat exhaustion

CLEVELAND, OH – Summer might be fun with the outdoor activities and all. Even so, the bright sun can cause harm to our health if we’re exposed to the light too much along with the high temperature it possesses.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron City Mayor Horrigan to allocate American Rescue Plan for the city’s recovery strategy

AKRON, OH – On August 9, Akron City Mayor Dan Horrigan gave the 2021 State of the City Address to the public attending on the evening at the Akron Civic Theatre. The speech mainly discussed the allocation plan for the fund they got from the American Rescue Plan.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Five best places offering acupuncture therapy in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — You've been to a number of hospitals and health centers, but your illness hasn't gone away yet? Are you looking for acupuncture therapy at this time? If so, here we recommend five of the best places in Cleveland that offer acupuncture therapy that might solve your health problems.Read full story
Alliance, OH

Play and relax with cats in Alliance’s first cat café

ALLIANCE, OH – If you are a cat person, you will have guaranteed fun and relaxing time with plenty of fur friends in this place. Mad Dogs & Crazy Cats which is located at 40 N Arch Avenue is a pet-themed café, specifically a cat café, where visitors can play and have fun with the cats.Read full story
2 comments
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic’s vegan-friendly Smoky Sauteed Spinach and Chickpeas recipe

CLEVELAND, OH – Sometimes we cannot avoid barbeque dishes craving and when it comes to barbeque, we always thought of meat-based dishes that are quite an issue to vegans. Therefore, Cleveland Clinic Wellness, taught by Sara Quessenberry, offers you a vegan-friendly recipe to ease your barbeque craving through its savory and smoky delicacy, Smoky Sauteed Spinach, and Chickpeas.Read full story
1 comments
Twinsburg, OH

Twinsburg City is opening an opportunity to work as a Maintenance Person

TWINSBURG, OH – The City of Twinsburg is seeking the best candidate to fill a full-time Maintenance Person position to work at their Service Department. The position is needed to maintain the City and its facilities, reporting to the Working Foreman as the supervisor.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Four recommended places to buy chocolate in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH — Who doesn't love chocolate? This food product is easy to find in various places here such as in shops, markets, supermarkets, and factories. If you're thinking about buying one, here are four recommendations for stores that sell chocolate in Cleveland.Read full story
1 comments
Euclid, OH

Notre Dame College appoints new chair of Board of Trustees

EUCLID, OH - Recently, Notre Dame College has appointed Terri Bradford Eason as the new chair of the Notre Dame Board of Trustees. Eason has been part of the Notre Dame Board of Trustees since 2019. She will serve for two years term as the chair of the Board of Trustees started since June 11, 2021.Read full story
Canton, OH

City of Canton looking for Administrative Assistant V

CANTON, OH - The City of Canton Council Department is opening a job position for an Administrative Assistant V. The salary range for this position is $16.98 - $24.20 per hour. The vacancy of this full-time job will close on August 20, 2021, at 11:59 PM Eastern.Read full story
Akron, OH

Top 5 Fine Dining Restaurants in Akron

AKRON, OH - Fine Dining aims to give you the best eating experience you have ever had. These restaurants guarantee that for you. Here are the Top 5 Fine Dining Restaurants in Akron that you must try.Read full story
6 comments
Akron, OH

FirstEnergy seeks a transition mapping designer

Akron, OH - A transition mapping designer is needed for FirstEnergy, an Akron-based electrical company. The capacity to conduct GIS database administrator activities for the Transmission Mapping division within FirstEnergy is required for the position of Designer.Read full story
Ohio State

Get to know about Inkcarceration Fest Performer, Beartooth

Mansfield, OH - If you managed to snag one of the now-sold-out tickets to Inkarceration Fest at Ohio State Reformatory, you'll be able to see Beartooth perform. This band is going to perform to their fans at the three-day festival of heavy rock music, tattoos, food trucks, and prison tour on Sunday, September 12, 2021.Read full story
1 comments

Comments / 0

Community Policy