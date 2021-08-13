The City of Oberlin is looking for School Crossing Guard

OBERLIN, OH - The City of Oberlin is looking for a temporary/ part-time School Crossing Guard. The closing date of this opportunity is August 31, 2021.

The School Crossing Guards are responsible for facilitating a safe passage to school for school-age children. The School Crossing Guards works independently with minimum supervision to safely cross pedestrians at the assigned post before and after school.

Responsibilities

Escorting pedestrians safely at the assigned post in an organized and patient manner, before and after school.

Must arrive at the designated post 30 minutes before school and must stay for additional 30 minutes to assist students who are late to cross.

Crossing Guard must arrive at the designated post 20 minutes before the school session ends and stay for 40 minutes after the school session ends.

Crossing Guard require to stand for an extended period while holding a stop sign so its visible to drivers

Complies with all safety procedures, work rules, regulations, and instructions to prevent injury to themselves, fellow employees, municipal property, and the public.

This position is work on-call position until a permanent role is available. The work time is 10 hours per week when school is in session.

Qualification

Applicant must be 18 years of age or older. Able to work with minimum supervision. This position requires working outdoors and during rainy weather. Experience working with children or public contact is preferable.

Requirement

Know basic safety crossing techniques

Have the ability to multitask and perform continuously change priorities

Able to effectively investigate, analyze and resolve problems and conflicts

For more information on this position, and interested candidates, visit https://bit.ly/3m1Bf8q

