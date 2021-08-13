MidTown to host CLEVELAND WALLS! on August 23 to 28

Praha Vinohrady Srobarova mural Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH – MidTown will host the International Mural Programme, CLEVELAND WALLS! from August 23 to August 28, 2021. The event, which will be presented by the Jack, Joseph and Morton Mandel Foundation, has received support from Tire Dealers.

CLEVELAND WALLS! was created to physically transform MidTown's environment through art and programs while creating opportunities for local artists to showcase and enhance their works.

The program will also highlight MidTown's unique spaces to live and work, and its thriving cultural and dining destinations, from the cuisines of AsiaTown to Angie's Soul Cafe to Dave's Market & Eatery to Gallucci’s lasagna.

For one week, visitors will have the opportunity to take part in free family-friendly activities and watch performances and artist talks including the creation of 20 public murals during the event.

To transform building facades around MidTown, a total of more than 20 artists, local and international will participate in the program in partnership with POW! WOW! Worldwide, MidTown Cleveland and LAND Studio

One of the program’s partners, POW! WOW! Worldwide, has curated artworks for national and international artists. The purpose of establishing this festival is to bring people together, beautify the environment and provide education.

Since its establishment in 2010 in Hawaii, the organization has grown into a global network of artists and hosts gallery shows, mural projects, a huge creative space called Lana Lane Studios, live art installations, and more around the world.

In 2019, cities around the world such as Honolulu, Hawaii; Washington D.C.; Long Beach, California; Worcester, Massachusetts; Venice, Italy; Rotterdam, Netherlands; San Jose, California; and Okinawa, Japan hosted the festival. In the future, POW! WOW! Worldwide plans to add its tours to Singapore and Cleveland.

