Top 5 Crepes Place in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, OH - Crepes! Everyone's time favorite dessert that is simple yet addicting. Here we brought you Top 5 Crepes to satisfy your sweet cravings!

1. Crêpes De Luxe

A famous spot that everyone loves! You may need to be patient as there is always a line to get their favorites!

Find them at the West Side Market, 1979 W25th St.

Open on Mon, Wed, Fri at 08.30 a.m. to 03.00 p.m. Saturday from 08.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m. Sunday from 10.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m.Closed on Tuesday & Thursday

Steven wrote on Yelp, "... I tried the lemon and the complete. Both were wonderful. If you know you want to try this location I would recommend coming as early as you could and be patient."

2. Kelly's Cafe

The café is famous for its homey ambiance. It's a nice breakfast place too and has the options of both savory and sweet crepes.

Their location is at 1661 Pearl Rd Brunswick, OH.

Open on Wednesday to Saturday from 09.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m. Sunday from 08.30 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. Closed on Monday & Tuesday

Tillie wrote on Yelp, "...They serve the most WONDERFUL crepes with delightful fillings. Even vegan selections along with desert varieties..."

3. Crepes In the City

A tiny cafe that serves both sweet and savory crepes. one of the favorite menus is the chocolate bacon crepe! Try this combo, and you'll want some more.

The location is at 4127 Erie St. Willoughby, OH.

Open on Tue to Thu and Sun from 09.00 a.m. to 03.00 p.m. Fri to Sat from 09.00 a.m. to 08.00 p.m. Closed on Monday

Chad wrote on Yelp, "... Would definitely go back! Perfect lunch date spot!"

4. Euro Wafel Bar

If you are looking for a sweet escape, this is the place to go. Famous for their waffles, Euro Wafel Bar also serves tasty crepes!

Location is at 11457 Mayfield Rd

Open on Wednesday to Friday from 0500 p.m. to 01.00 a.m. (Next day) Saturday and Sunday from 10.00 a.m. to 02.00 p.m. Closed on Monday & Tuesday

Sherry wrote on Yelp, "...They are made fresh with all-natural ingredients. I had mine with Nutella and bananas. It is huge- enough for two hungry munchers...Definitely going back"

5. Luna Bakery Cafe

Famous for their baked goods, coffee, and breakfast options. Settled in Cedar-Fairmount, the place is always packed with guests.

Location 2482 Fairmount Blvd

Open on Monday to Friday from 07.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m. Saturday to Sunday from 08.00 a.m. to 04.00 p.m.

Brian wrote on Yelp, " There's a reason that there is a line around the building to get food from Luna Bakery Café. It's pretty awesome!"

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.