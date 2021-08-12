Slumber With Snakes Earns The Student Academy Award Nomination

CLEVELAND, OH - Teagan Barrone, Cleveland Institute of Art's Animation Program alumni, nominated in the Student Academy Award for her animation Slumber With Snakes.

Slumber With Snakes is the project that Barrone has done for her final thesis project as the requirement for her graduation.

Barrone is a storyboard artist based in Cleveland, Ohio, and a 2021 graduate of CIA's Animation Program. She has been interested in visual storytelling and has already worked with various mediums to tell her story, and one of them is through animation.

Slumber With Snakes is a story Barrone heard when she was young. It's a true story based on Bob Hollins and his father, Glimes Hollins.

The animation tells the story of a young black boy growing up in the Jim Crow days based on Glimes's life experience and the story passed down to Bob.

The Jim Crow Era is the era of The Jim Crow laws. It was an era where the collection of state and local statues and legalized racial segregation existed from the post-Civil War era until 1968-were meant to marginalize African Americans by denying them the right to vote, hold a job, and proper education or other opportunities.

Barrone already attempted to turn the story into a video, a half-documentary, and a half-illustration before making it into animation, but the result was unsatisfactory. Until she pitched her BFA thesis ideas, her professors, classmates, and herself knew that this was the one.

The Student Academy Awards is an annual international student film competition. Students were competing for the awards and grants. The winners of the Student Academy Awards will be announced in October.

