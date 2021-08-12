Join The Course! Skills for Success for Young Adults for Students from Independence only

INDEPENDENCE, OH - The City of Independence partnered with Dale Carnegie to open a "Skills for Success for Young Adults" course.

The course develops applicable skills, especially in building communication skills that may be useful to communicate effectively with families, friends, and later on professional endeavors.

The skills that will be taught during the course are:

Interpersonal communication skills to help you communicate more effectively

Project management by managing daily activities that can reduce stress and improve daily activity efficiency

Personal confidence, to develop oneself in one-on-one communication or within-group communication

Developing personal leadership skills

The course will begin on September 27, 2021, to November 15, 2021. This is an Eight weeks long course. The schedule of the course is every Monday from 06.00 p.m. to 09.15 p.m. The eligibility of this course is students from public, private and parochial schools who are Independence residents.

The location of the class is at Independence High School. The cost of the course is $200*.

*The cost is subsidized by the Independence Local Schools, The city of Independence, and Dale Carnegie Training Work.

This course is worth two college credits in oral communication. The University of Central Missouri will provide transcripts with an additional cost of $50.

The class is limited and available for 24 students only. Enrollment opens August 9, 2021, and closes September 10, 2021.

Interested students should apply online. The registration form can be found at www.independeceOhio.org.

For more information regarding the course, contact Marilee MacAskill at 440.666.1229 or e-mail Marilee.macaskill@dalecarnegie.com.

