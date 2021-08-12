Handling rabbits when you spot one in your garden by Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District

CUYAHOGA, OH - Rabbits are cute when you see them hopping through the garden, but that is a different story when they are munching on your plants.

How to spot if there is a rabbit in your garden? First, check out the vegetation that already nipped off sharply, leaving smooth edges, which is an indicator that you may have a bunny in your garden.

Cuyahoga Soil & Water Conservation District shares some tips on handling rabbits in your garden when you spot one.

Use dried blood fertilizer for your flowers and gardens.

Make a border made of plants, such as coneflowers, hardy mums, or columbine.

Install fences in the garden, 2-foot fence, or 1-inch chicken wire with the bottom tight to the ground.

When it's winter, install a 3/4-inch mesh hardware cloth around shrubs so they cannot hop pass when snow is high.

Avoid piling brush in your yard, as rabbits love to use it as a nesting place or a hiding place.

It would be best to watch out for the rabbits' nests as sometimes babies are in them. Female rabbits build the nest by digging in grass areas to hide and camouflage the nest; usually, they put a soft layer of their fur to keep the babies warm and comfortable. Here is how you spot a rabbits nest:

If you see a brown patch, random fur in your garden, like brown grass from afar, but when you look closely, you may see tufts of fur, you can slowly and carefully move it, and you may likely find babies underneath it.

Do NOT move the nest. The rabbits' mother is often out foraging, and if the nest has been a move, they won't be able to find it.

Protect the nest from your lawnmower, pets, tiller, etc. You can install a marking to make it highly visible so you can avoid disturbing the nest.

Do not attempt to care for the rabbit babies yourself. If you find a cold, wet baby with visible wounds, you can intervene and contact wildlife rehabs such as Penitentiary Glen or Lake Erie Nature & Science Center for assistance.

