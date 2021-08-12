Cleveland, OH

Cleveland State University releases updated safety protocols for fall 2021

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26z9rE_0bPEh1FA00
Girl in maskWikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland State University has recently released updated safety protocols for fall 2021. Following guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the campus decided to implement the indoor mask use rule that took effect on August 9.

Regardless of the current vaccination status whether vaccinated or not, all campus members be it, staff, faculty, students, and visitors are required to comply with these new regulations.

Those who have not yet been vaccinated are also advised to wear masks outdoors when they are unable to practice social distancing.

Recommended by District Public Health officials, the new regulations come amid a growing number of infections from the more rapidly transmissible and deadly variant of the Delta virus.

CSU also strongly recommends all individuals who are part of the campus such as students, faculty and staff to get vaccinated to protect themselves, their families, and their community.

They are free to decide which vaccine they will receive when they are inoculated. Of the many vaccines available, the campus has determined three vaccines that can be chosen by anyone who is willing to be vaccinated.

The university will also conduct COVID tests on five percent of the student population every week free of charge. This test is also available to all staff and faculty. Those who have not been vaccinated are advised to be tested regularly.

This test is conducted on the first floor of the CIMP Building which operates from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday to Friday.

For those who are anxious or worried about returning to campus to study or work, the university provides assistance. For students, the assistance is provided through the Counseling Center. As for employees, support is available through the employee assistance program, Impact Solutions.

