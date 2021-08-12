Cleveland Cultural Gardens Foundation to celebrate One World Day on August 29

The Light The World Parade a celebration of Joy and Hope Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Cultural Gardens Foundation will celebrate the 75th annual One World Day on Sunday, August 29 at Cleveland Cultural Gardens. This public and free celebration will take place from 11 a.m. up to 6 p.m.

The event is an opportunity for local residents to celebrate their cultural heritage in Cleveland, a city of nearly 120 ethnicities.

During the day, visitors will witness the Parade of Flags which will march from East Boulevard and Martin Luther King, Jr. Drive to the Cleveland Cultural Gardens.

After the parade is over, a Naturalization Ceremony will be held to welcome the new immigrants who have become American Citizens. At this event, visitors will learn folk dances and participate in activities for kids at the Children's Village.

In addition, attendees will also enjoy a variety of international dishes from various ethnic groups represented at the Cultural Gardens and watch live music.

Those who wish to attend the event will have free parking available at the Metroparks Parking Lot on the North end and the VA Employee Parking to the South.

There is also a four-bus shuttle service that will loop from the VA venue to the event area. During the event, MLK and East Blvd will be closed from 7:00 a.m. until midnight.

The location for this celebration, the Cleveland Cultural Gardens is a collection of 33 public gardens in Rockefeller Park, which is located along East Boulevard and Martin Luther King Jr. Dr.

All of the on-site gardens including the first garden built in 1916 represent the various ethnic backgrounds of immigrants who made outstanding contributions to Cleveland and the United States.

