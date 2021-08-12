Four art exhibits in Cleveland museums this year

Gardiner Art Gallery Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH – If you are an art lover and enjoy exploring various art objects in museums, then don't miss the art exhibits currently running through next year at a number of museums in Cleveland. You can observe various historical objects from the past or learn about the works that artists do today. Here are some of the art exhibits:

1. “Notorious RBG” at Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage

The Maltz Museum of Jewish Heritage is currently celebrating the life and extraordinary achievements of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg in the form of an art exhibit entitled "Notorious RBG". The name of the exhibit is the name given to pay homage to his brother in Brooklyn from another mother, Notorious B.I.G. The exhibition runs until August 29. For more information, visit http://www.maltzmuseum.org/.

2. “Medieval Treasures from Münster Cathedral” at Cleveland Museum of Art

If you come to the Cleveland Museum of Art, you will see a number of artifacts from a medieval church, St. Paul's Cathedral in Germany. The relics coming from 1,200 years ago are on display in an art exhibit entitled "Medieval Treasures from Münster Cathedral". The exhibit has been held since May 22 and will close on August 14.

3. "Private Lives" at Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art is also currently hosting a “Private Lives” exhibit exploring the art of Pierre Bonnard, Edouard Vuillard, Maurice Denis, and Félix Vallotton. Creating Nabis, a brotherhood inspired by French artist Paul Gauguin, the four men recorded family and domestic lives in the 1890s. The exhibition has been held since July 1 and will run until September 19.

4. “Revealing Krishna” at Cleveland Museum of Art

The Cleveland Museum of Art plans to hold an exhibit entitled "Revealing Krishna" from November 14, 2021, to January 30, 2022. In this exhibit, visitors will be presented with a tour that combines media and audiovisuals to see a statue of superhuman child-god Krishna, including nine related sculptures from Cambodia and France. This exhibit is dedicated to a Hindu site in Cambodia that is more than 1,500 years old, Phnom Da.

