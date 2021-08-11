Laurie Moniz, Tri-C Court Reporting Instructor, named 2021 Educator of The Year

CLEVELAND, OH — Laurie Moniz, from Aurora, Ohio was named 2021 Educator of The Year by The National Court Reporters Association.

Moniz is credited for creating audio files and a text version of non-punctuated sentences to help students with proper grammar and punctuation. She often sends motivational emails to students. Recently, Moniz has also been creating extensive learning materials for the students in speed-building classes.

Moniz is an instructor of court reporting at Cuyahoga Community College (Tri-C). Moniz is also an alumna from the Tri-C. Moniz has been in the court reporting profession for 30 years. She holds the highest level of seniority in the court reporting program at Tri-C.

The National Court Reporters Association's CASE Award. The Award of Excellence honor educators who plays roles in the court reporting profession for their dedication, leadership, and outstanding achievement. An NCRA member nominates the recipients of the award.

Jen Krueger, FAPR, RMR, CRI, CPE, a freelance court reporter and a court reporting instructor at Tri-C, was the one who nominated Moniz for the award. Krueger described Moniz as a thoughtful individual who considers each student's goals, needs, and abilities.

Moniz said "...I would have never thought, in my wildest imagination, that one day I would be on the other side of that seat helping students fulfill their dream of becoming a court reporter. I am honored and proud to join the past recipients of the CASE Award of Excellence."

The Announcement of the award made during the Association's Conference & Expo takes place at the Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino in Las Vegas, Nevada. The conference lasted from July 29, 2021 - to August 1, 2021.

