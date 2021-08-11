Stark Library collaborates with SPARK Program for School Readiness

CANTON, OH—Stark Library collaborates with the SPARK program to deliver an in-home Kindergarten-readiness program to help young children start school and being ready to learn.

SPARK is a voluntary, family-focused program that works with families, schools, and the community to help children ready for kindergarten improve their reading, language, and social skills.

The program introduces parent partners that worked in the child's school to the interested families. Parent partners will help families determine what learning activities and goals based on the child's needs. They will also provide books, supplies, and resources. Parent partners will then do a monthly visitation.

SPARK began as a collaborative partnership between the W.K. Kellogg Foundation and the Sisters of Charity Foundation of Canton in 2003. Until this day, the program has served 2,000 children annually.

The program has received funding from corporations, individuals, hospitals, schools, family services, and SPARK has also received $8.8 million in public support from the state of Ohio.

The Stark Library is adding the SPARK program in 2013. At that time, The Sandy Valley School District is working with the Stark Library to brainstorm ideas on grants that can support children for school success.

SPARK programs then rose quickly, and the idea is to add SPARK parent partners to deliver in-home Kindergarten-readiness programs to Sandy Valley preschool children. The library will be hiring parent partners. Soon enough, other school districts are also partnering up with the Early Childhood Resources Center.

The Stark Library has made early literacy their strategic focus. They are committed to empower parents by giving them information, resources, and tools to help parents raise their children.

For more information regarding the program, visit here: https://bit.ly/3yDJsmq

