"Find-a-Truck" at Summit Metro Parks this Saturday, August 14!

SUMMIT, OH — Looking for a family outing during this summer? Do you want to add a bit of adventure while hiking in summer? Join the scavenger hunt "Find-a-Truck" at Summit Metro Parks this Saturday, August 14, 2021, from 09:00 a.m. to 01:00 p.m.!

Summit Metro Parks this year celebrates its 100th anniversary. The parks were founded on December 31, 1921. Today the park district manages 14,000 acres, 16 parks, several conservation areas, and more than 150 miles of trails.

Summit Metro Parks during summers provide a lot of activities for families or adventurers to enjoy their summertime. One of the events that all ages can enjoy is a self-guided "Find-a-Truck."

The park district's equipment will be placed in centrally located Summit Metro Parks locations for this event. The areas of this event including Cascade Valley Metro Park, Goodyear Heights Metro Park, F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm, and Sand Run Metro Park along Sand Run Parkway.

"Find-a-Truck" is a self-guided event so participants can enjoy their time at their own paced to hunt for the trucks. The trucks that can be found during the event include a dump truck, bucket truck, 1928 Model AA Pickup, and more.

On the day of the hunt, the participant can print the truck checklist to bring along. The checklist has a list of the trucks with pictures to make it easier to identify the trucks.

For safety, touching and climbing on trucks is strictly prohibited. Participants also need to follow current State of Ohio public health guidance for COVID-19.

To participate in this event, you may visit Summit Metro Parks website: https://bit.ly/3jAl4vJ or call 330--867-5511

