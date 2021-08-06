OhioHealth Marion General Hospital will open a Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2022

MARION, OH - OhioHealth Marion General Hospital will be investing nearly $20 million to open a comprehensive cancer center in the Fall of 2022. The comprehensive cancer center will be on the new East Building of the hospital's main floor.

OhioHealth is a certified member of MD Anderson Cancer Network® - one of the first comprehensive cancer centers in the United States chosen by the National Cancer Institute to help develop guidelines for today's cancer care standards.

For the project, there will be 24,000 square foot space to combine all existing cancer services. The contractor for the project is Gilbane, and the architect is Cannon Design. In addition, the hospital will build a new 8,000 square foot building in August.

This project will centralize all cancer services such as registration, infusion services, radiation oncology, a retail space/boutique, laboratory, pharmacy, waiting room, and garden.

Curt Gingrich, MD, president of Marion General Hospital, said, "Centralizing and growing cancer services in Marion means greater access to comprehensive care for our patients close to home. And not only does this benefit our Marion patients, but surrounding communities..."

The cancer center will also be improving the hospital's safety and patient outcomes by providing the integrated future treatment and increasing the collaboration between a physician in planning and provision. The center will also allow Marion General to improve care by providing clinics, boutiques for survivors, and laboratories at the point of care to improve patient efficiency.

The Marion General Hospital Foundation Inc. is partnering with the hospital for this project, and they invite everyone and organizations to become the Foundation donors.

Don't hesitate to contact Beth Meadows, advisor for Philanthropy, at (740) 383.8682 or Beth.Meadows@OhioHealth.com for more information about supporting this project.

