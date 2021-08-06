The Cleveland Museum of Art announced the return of City Stages

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1u8eTe_0bJmPfhX00
Cleveland Art Museum, University CircleWarren LeMay/Wikimedia Commons

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) announced the return of the annual City Stages events on August 18 and 25, 2021.

The City Stages is CMA's acclaimed yearly concert featuring the best music performer from around the world. This concert is free for all attendance but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City stages will only be held for two days on Wednesday, 18 and 25 August 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the CMA sister art museum, Transformer Station.

Wednesday, August 18 will show Angel Melendez, composer, arranger, and trombonist collaborated with the 10-piece 911 Mambo Orchestra performing original arrangements created for this event.

On August 25, Cheik Hamala Diabate, singer, guitarist and, n'goni player (traditional stringed lute considered as the ancestor of Banjo) from Mali, will perform the best in West African griot.

Attendees are advised to come early to the events so you could grab dinner and a drink at one of Ohio City’s bars or restaurants.

The Transformer station will remain open until 9:00 PM for the event. Attendees who come early are advised to visit Transformer Station to see the ongoing New Histories, News Futures exhibition, which shows the art of three contemporary Black artists—Johnny Coleman, Antwoine Washington, and Kambui Olujimi

The Cleveland Museum of Art is sponsored by residents of Cuyahoga County through a public grant from Cuyahoga Arts & Culture.

The New Histories, New Futures featured the work of three contemporary Black Artists, who tackle the concepts of engagement with time and historical revisionism.

For more information about the events and schedule, please visit transformerstation.org.

