Cleveland Clinic on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines

CLEVELAND, OH - Infectious disease expert Steven Gordon, MD, from Cleveland Clinic, shared his expertise in the light of the new Delta variant outbreak.

The Chairman and Staff Member in the Department of Infectious Disease and a Staff Member in the Transplantation Center emphasizes the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccines.

In recent weeks, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported that the cases of delta variant infection have increased significantly in the United States. The CDC already expected this surge of the Delta Variant cases infection.

“The delta variant makes up the majority of breakthrough cases in the United States right now because it’s the dominant strain in the country,” dr. Gordon points out.

A “breakthrough” case is when a vaccinated person tested positive for COVID-19, either after one or two doses of vaccine. But, this does not mean COVID-19 vaccines are ineffective.

A vaccinated person could still get infected by the COVID-19 virus, but the numbers are fairly low. The most important thing is that the infected vaccinated person only show mild symptoms with extremely low hospitalizations and death numbers.

“The numbers are so low that the CDC is now primarily focusing on those breakthrough cases that result in hospitalization or death,” says dr. Gordon.

“And that number is incredibly small. Out of 160 million Americans who were fully vaccinated by mid-July, there have been less than 6,000 of those cases."

Studies from CDC show the effectiveness of one shot of vaccines was between 60% and 80% and getting two shots boost it further to over 90%.

“Throughout the pandemic, we’ve talked about flattening the curve so we don’t overwhelm the healthcare system with sick people,” said dr. Gordon.

“And the vaccine has effectively done that. These recent spikes are among the unvaccinated, not among people who are fully vaccinated.”

