Young Professionals for Youth Challenge invites you to Battle of the Bartenders

CLEVELAND, OH - The Battle of the Bartenders is coming again this year in August. All welcome to join the fun! 21+ only.

Young Professionals for Youth Challenge (YP4YC) is holding a Battle of the Bartenders on August 20, 2021, from 05.00 p.m. to 08.00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach House on Lake Erie.

Young Professionals for Youth Challenge brings together young people with physical disabilities and teen volunteers and inspires each other through recreation, adapted sport, and social growth activities.

Last year's event is successfully held in early November at Around the Corner, Lake wood. The event was transformed into "Battle of the Bartenders on Wheels" with home-delivered cocktails from Simple Times and Charcuterie boards from Sweet Brie Co.

This year's event will take place at the Edgewater Beach House. The concept will be the traditional behind-the-bar battle in a new, open-air venue.

Event Details

The event is open to anyone age 21+ and has No admission fee. It is favorable to give a $5 donation, and you'll get a bottle of koozie beer while stocks last. You can buy a 50/50 Raffle. Food and beverages will be available for purchase at the Beach House. You may bring cash if you wish to tip your favorite team. The event will take place outdoors, so it's suggested to bring an umbrella in case of raining.

Location: Edge Water Beach House at 7600 Cleveland Memorial Shoreway, Cleveland, OH.

During this fun Battle of the Bartenders event, Team Staff, Team Board, and Team YP4YC will compete to collect tips from the audience. The team that manages to get the most tips for Youth Challenge will be the winner.

For more info and donation to make, please visit this link:

https://www.youthchallengesports.com/preview-battle-of-the-bartenders-at-edgewater-beach-house/

