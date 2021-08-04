Cleveland Public Power, Tips to keep you safe during High Winds

CLEVELAND, OH— 4 days ago, storms were seen in some parts of Ohio. Cleveland Public Power on their website shares these life-saving tips on how to keep you safe during storms.

An emergency can happen, especially in extreme weather conditions. Extreme weather may cause downed power lines, power outages, mechanical failure, and traffic accidents.

Downed Power Lines

Stay away from fallen or dangling downed lines and avoid touching or moving any other objects or anyone shocked by a downed line. If this happens: immediately, call 9-1-1 or local authorities if you see any CPP's downed line call (216) 664-3156.

If you are in a car when a line comes down, warn others to stay away. Immediately call 9-1-1 or ask for help from the passerby to call authorities. You can only exit the car if caught fire by jump-out of the car and land with your feet together on the ground.

Power outage and food safety

Keep the refrigerator door closed to maintain the cold temperature. According to the USDA, "a full freezer will hold the temperature for approximately 48 hours (24 hours if it is half full) if the door remains closed."

Precautions, you may buy block ice or dry ice in case there will be an unprecedented power outage keep to keep the refrigerator cold.

In-Home-Tips

Avoid using any large electric appliances and unplug electrical devices. Avoid using a landline telephone in lightning strikes, as wires and cables can conduct electricity.

Follow @clepublicpower on Twitter to keep posted on the updates in the event of major power outages.

