Cleveland notifies property owners in the area that might be affected by the East 66th Street project

CLEVELAND, OH – On July 30, The City of Cleveland issued a notification for property owners regarding the initial phase of the East 66th Street construction project. The notification is signed by Richard J. Switalski, the Administration Bureau Manager at the Division of Engineering and Construction, on behalf of the City.

East 66th Street project will begin its initial design phase where field personnel will be conducting a direct field survey from Euclid Avenue to Superior Avenue on August 9. The notification informs property owners that field personnel will be working on the street to collect data, do some measurements, and perform soil drillings.

The survey and other activities needed to be done as part of the phase will require field personnel to be in the public right-of-way. This means that they might be using the back of the sidewalk from one side of the street to another. Field personnel might also walk on the private property if it’s deemed necessary for the survey process as they will be measuring a raising or elevated sidewalk.

The City has signed contracts with three agencies for this project. The first one is in charge of the project, a consulting firm named Osborn Engineering. The others are Environmental Design Group (EDG) and Pro-Geotech as the sub-consultants as well as in charge of the data collection process.

The field personnel will be wearing their company apparel with their company names shown on it. They also will be using vehicles with their company names written on them. The field personnel will have a copy of the notification letter with them as well as personal identification to authorized themselves.

Field personnel is not allowed to provide specific information about the project to the public and the property owners based on the Ohio Revised Code Sections 5517.01 and 163.03. However, they are under strict rules to not harm private property and public lands.

Should the field personnel are not giving appropriate care to the property, please report it to Eva Vargas as the Project Manager, Division of Engineering and Construction, by phone at (216) 664-2971 or by email to EVargas@clevelandohio.gov.

The City aims to finish the design phase by early October. The complete notification letter can be seen here.

