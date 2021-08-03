Residents in Painesville are encouraged to apply for the Appliance Recycling Rewards by Efficiency Smart

PAINESVILLE, OH – Efficiency Smart, Painesville’s partner for electric efficiency, is opening back their Appliance Recycling Rewards program for the people residing in Painesville. They will pick up old or unused household electric appliances to be recycled in exchange for $100.

The program is available until September 30. The City encourages the residents to apply and recycle the unused but still working appliances. The eligible electric appliances including a refrigerator, dehumidifier, freezer, and room air conditioner. Efficiency Smart will be picking up the appliances on the house should the appliances are accepted.

Efficiency Smart is a nonprofit organization administered under the American Municipal Power. Efficiency Smart offers electrics technical assistance and incentives for its partners to lessen public energy costs within the City, focusing on efficiency in products and systems.

Efficiency Smart works to recycle electronic appliances correctly. This was done to prevent harmful materials and chemical waste in the appliance from ending up at the disposal area. Participating in the correct recycling process for electric appliances also helps to remove them completely from the electric grid. Hence, it will lower the demand in the community.

Another purpose of the program is to lower the electric bills for every household which still uses its old appliances. In addition to that, recycling old appliances will also clear up some spaces in the house.

To start recycling, residents must first select the appliance they intend to recycle. Then, schedule a pick-up appointment with Efficiency Smart online or by phone. Once the appointment is made, prepare the appliance to be picked up from the house. Afterward, Efficiency Smart will inform the residents regarding the $100 reward.

Aside from the Appliance Recycling Rewards program, Efficiency Smart also assists businesses in applying energy-efficient technology to cut their outcomes.

Residents of Painesville can contact Efficiency Smart at (877) 889-3777 or info@efficiencysmart.org to schedule an appointment.

