Direction Home Akron Canton to recommend programs about older adults and people with disabilities to be funded by AARP

AKRON, OH – Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities (DHAD) recommends several programs to fund following their recent involvement in the American Rescue Plan Act’s Age Friendly and Livable Communities work. DHAD believe that the fund under the act can be allocated for older adult’s care and service improvement.

Equipped with nearly 50 years of experience in their field, DHAD will give their recommendations regarding fund allocation for the leaders to enforce through AARP. The recommended programs will be focusing on basic needs including Food on the Table, Safe and Affordable Housing, Access to People, Places, and Activities, Caring for Those at Home, Safe and Accessible Communities, Accessible Transportation, and Quality Service in Nursing Homes.

Through Food on the Table, DHAD provides delivery service and ‘grab and go’ meals for older adults and people with disabilities since the beginning of the outbreak. DHAD has offered an estimated 80,000 ‘grab and go’ meals and more than 70,000 home-delivered meals through their previous funding. They hope that AARP can allocate funds for these programs.

Next, DHAD recommends using the fund to support the Safe and Affordable Housing program. They offer to work in identifying the housing needs, connecting the older adults to the resources, and give home renovation through local contractors. DHAD hopes that the fund can be used to build more affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities, as the demands will increase following the population growth. Legal assistance should also be provided for eviction cases.

DHAD recommends funding Access to People, Places, and Activities programs by allocating the fund to computer and internet access, arts and wellness activities, safe spaces, etc. DHAD also advises that the fund can be used to assemble a group that provides in-home assistance, in-home care services, and other assistance within the Caring for Those at Home program.

Next, DHAD recommends AARP focus on allocating the fund to Infrastructure and transportation. Through the Safe and Accessible Communities program, the fund can be used to provide age-friendly lighting, sidewalks, crosswalk, benches, etc. While public transportation and medical transportation can be improved through funding the Accessible Transportation program.

Lastly, DHAD recommends that AARP can allocate the fund for Quality Service in Nursing Homes program. The fund will help to support long-term care and service culture change as well as internet access for the residents to connect with families, advocates, doctors, etc.

DHAD hopes that the recommendations can help improving service and life quality for older adults and people with disabilities. For those who need more information or have questions, please email Matt Reed (mreed@dhad.org) or Abigail Morgan (amorgan@dhad.org).

