Akron, OH

Direction Home Akron Canton to recommend programs about older adults and people with disabilities to be funded by AARP

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PMaG5_0bFshqk800

AKRON, OH – Direction Home Akron Canton Area Agency on Aging and Disabilities (DHAD) recommends several programs to fund following their recent involvement in the American Rescue Plan Act’s Age Friendly and Livable Communities work. DHAD believe that the fund under the act can be allocated for older adult’s care and service improvement.

Equipped with nearly 50 years of experience in their field, DHAD will give their recommendations regarding fund allocation for the leaders to enforce through AARP. The recommended programs will be focusing on basic needs including Food on the Table, Safe and Affordable Housing, Access to People, Places, and Activities, Caring for Those at Home, Safe and Accessible Communities, Accessible Transportation, and Quality Service in Nursing Homes.

Through Food on the Table, DHAD provides delivery service and ‘grab and go’ meals for older adults and people with disabilities since the beginning of the outbreak. DHAD has offered an estimated 80,000 ‘grab and go’ meals and more than 70,000 home-delivered meals through their previous funding. They hope that AARP can allocate funds for these programs.

Next, DHAD recommends using the fund to support the Safe and Affordable Housing program. They offer to work in identifying the housing needs, connecting the older adults to the resources, and give home renovation through local contractors. DHAD hopes that the fund can be used to build more affordable housing for older adults and people with disabilities, as the demands will increase following the population growth. Legal assistance should also be provided for eviction cases.

DHAD recommends funding Access to People, Places, and Activities programs by allocating the fund to computer and internet access, arts and wellness activities, safe spaces, etc. DHAD also advises that the fund can be used to assemble a group that provides in-home assistance, in-home care services, and other assistance within the Caring for Those at Home program.

Next, DHAD recommends AARP focus on allocating the fund to Infrastructure and transportation. Through the Safe and Accessible Communities program, the fund can be used to provide age-friendly lighting, sidewalks, crosswalk, benches, etc. While public transportation and medical transportation can be improved through funding the Accessible Transportation program.

Lastly, DHAD recommends that AARP can allocate the fund for Quality Service in Nursing Homes program. The fund will help to support long-term care and service culture change as well as internet access for the residents to connect with families, advocates, doctors, etc.

DHAD hopes that the recommendations can help improving service and life quality for older adults and people with disabilities. For those who need more information or have questions, please email Matt Reed (mreed@dhad.org) or Abigail Morgan (amorgan@dhad.org).

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_10acee41d5329e17381631c18135a917.blob

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

Cleveland, OH
270 followers
Loading

More from James Stephens

Marion, OH

OhioHealth Marion General Hospital will open a Comprehensive Cancer Center in 2022

MARION, OH - OhioHealth Marion General Hospital will be investing nearly $20 million to open a comprehensive cancer center in the Fall of 2022. The comprehensive cancer center will be on the new East Building of the hospital's main floor.Read full story
Kirtland, OH

Feels Like Home Farm presents: Feels like Om Yoga

KIRTLAND, OH - Feels Like OM Goat Yoga sessions on the farm are becoming increasingly popular among yoga devotees looking to add a new dimension of connection to their practice. This is an event where the participants will do yoga with goats and piglets to accompany them.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Top Comic Book Stores in Cleveland for your Superhero Needs

CLEVELAND, OH - Superhero comic adaptation has been a phenomenon in the past decade, from TV shows to movies. If you can't get enough of superhero action, visit the place where all the superheroes gather - comic book stores. Here are the best comic book stores in Cleveland to satiate your thirst for superhero actions.Read full story
Kent, OH

Kent State University received Best Employer for Women 2021 by Forbes

KENT, OH - Kent State University has been awarded Best Employer for Women 2021 by Forbes and Statista in a nationwide ranking. Currently, with more than 3,400 women employees, 58% of the university's workforce are women. Kent state rank 8 among 18 colleges and universities institutions included on the list.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Museum of Natural History invites Dr. Kizzmekia S. Corbett as speaker in Centennial Speaker Series

CLEVELAND, OH — Cleveland Museum of Natural History will be hosting the Centennial Speaker Series, a series of talk shows featuring four speakers highlighting 100 reasons to celebrate natural history.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Clinic on the importance of COVID-19 vaccines

CLEVELAND, OH - Infectious disease expert Steven Gordon, MD, from Cleveland Clinic, shared his expertise in the light of the new Delta variant outbreak. The Chairman and Staff Member in the Department of Infectious Disease and a Staff Member in the Transplantation Center emphasizes the importance of getting COVID-19 vaccines.Read full story
3 comments
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Museum of Art announced the return of City Stages

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Museum of Art (CMA) announced the return of the annual City Stages events on August 18 and 25, 2021. The City Stages is CMA's acclaimed yearly concert featuring the best music performer from around the world. This concert is free for all attendance but due to the COVID-19 pandemic, City stages will only be held for two days on Wednesday, 18 and 25 August 2021, at 7:30 p.m. at the CMA sister art museum, Transformer Station.Read full story
Akron, OH

Akron Pizza and Music Festival 2021

AKRON, OH - After the 2019 festivity, Akron Pizza and Music Festival 2021 is happening again from September 3 to September 5 at Lock 3 in Downton Akron. Akron Pizza Fest will be partnering with the City of Akron and Lock 3 Akron to bring the Akron Pizza and Music Festival 2021.Read full story
Canton, OH

Recycle your old tires at the Canton Recycle Center

WAYNE COUNTY, OH - If you have old tires just sitting around in your house, it's better for you to drop them off at the Canton Recycle Center and recycle them. According to the U.S Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the U.S generates approximately 290 million scrap tires every year. Scrap tires can take up space in the landfills and it is harmful to the environment. The law in Ohio prohibits landfills from accepting any scrap tires, and it is also illegal to burn or dump tires in the State of Ohio.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Museum of Art is looking for a Digital Project Intern

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cleveland Museum of Art is accepting applications for Digital Project Intern. The department of Digital Innovation and Technology Services is looking for a student with proficiency in technology. This part-time job is looking for someone who is a 3rd or 4th-year undergraduate student with experience in computer science, UX/HCI, or Art History. Digital Project Interns will collaborate with museum staff for digital projects at the museum, including documentation, QA tasks related to the installation of Revealing Krishna, administrative work on the museum's website redesign project, and update the ongoing interactive digital project museum's ArtLens Gallery.Read full story
Wayne County, OH

Wayne County Justice Center Communications opens 911 communication dispatcher position

WAYNE COUNTY, OH – The Wayne County Justice Center Communications Division is currently looking for a 911 communication dispatcher. Anybody interested is encouraged to apply for this full-time position.Read full story
Mentor, OH

Yoga for Kids at Mentor Public Library

MENTOR, OH - Mentor Public Library is organizing yoga for kids ages 3-6. on August 12, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. to 11.45 a.m. The location is at the Campus Main Lawn. Mentor Public Library has done the Yoga session for kids for some time, and the last yoga session was in July, and kids loved it. Darlene Kelbach, a certified yoga instructor, will lead the yoga session. The yoga session will include a breathing and movement exercise with a story and music to make it more fun.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Young Professionals for Youth Challenge invites you to Battle of the Bartenders

CLEVELAND, OH - The Battle of the Bartenders is coming again this year in August. All welcome to join the fun! 21+ only. Young Professionals for Youth Challenge (YP4YC) is holding a Battle of the Bartenders on August 20, 2021, from 05.00 p.m. to 08.00 p.m. at the Edgewater Beach House on Lake Erie.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Public Power, Tips to keep you safe during High Winds

CLEVELAND, OH— 4 days ago, storms were seen in some parts of Ohio. Cleveland Public Power on their website shares these life-saving tips on how to keep you safe during storms.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Want some cocktails to quench your thirst? Here are several places to try

CLEVELAND, OH - Since Cleveland has a reputation as a craft brewery capital, it shouldn’t come as a shock to know that Cleveland has bars that can quench your thirst for some alcoholic beverages whether you're in the mood for a grasshopper, martini, mimosa, screwdriver, or White Russian.Read full story
Akron, OH

Association of Zoos and Aquariums gives Akron Zoo clean accreditation

AKRON, OH — The independent Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Accreditation Commission has recently awarded the Akron Zoo a “clean” accreditation inspection report. The accreditation was given after a thorough evaluation and inspection of the zoo’s operations conducted by inspectors from The AZA.Read full story
1 comments
Lorain County, OH

Lorain County Community College culinary arts students help restaurant opening

ELYRIA, OH — Almost a dozen of Lorain County Community college culinary arts students, graduates, and faculty members spent nearly three weeks helping Good Eats Group open its first restaurant in Ohio. The restaurant, Sono Wood Fired, is known for its Tuscany-influenced authentic Italian cuisine, and it is four times Michelin-recognized.Read full story
Brecksville, OH

Cuyahoga Valley National Park to appoint their first female superintendent

BRECKSVILLE, OH – Cuyahoga Valley National Park elects Dr. Lisa Petit as their superintendent, making her the first woman to be appointed as Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park since the park was first established back in 1974. The Director of National Park Service, Bert Frost, announced Dr. Petit to have her position as superintendent for the past 6 months be made permanent.Read full story
Lakewood, OH

The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers for boards member

LAKEWOOD, OH - The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers to become Board and Commissions members to help connect with the community and advise the local government. The open positions are Audit Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee, Community Relations Advisory Commission, and City Records Commission.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

How to make Beer-Braised Sausages and Classic Sauerkraut.

CLEVELAND, OH - Friends coming over to your place for dinner and you don't know what to cook? No need to worry because here, we will show you how to make beer-braised sausages and classic sauerkraut. An old Ohio favorite from Cleveland Kitchen.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy