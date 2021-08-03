Cleveland, OH

Ohio Environmental Council is seeking candidates to fill the Cleveland Metro Advocacy position

CLEVELAND, OH – The Ohio Environmental Council is accepting applications to fill the position as the Cleveland Metro Advocacy Director to work in their Field Advocacy team. As the Cleveland Metro Advocacy Director, your main duty is to do local level advocacy of safe water, accessible public lands, clean air, and other environmental-related issues in the Cleveland metro area.

Working in the Ohio Environmental Council means preparing the institutions to face climate change that will affect the environment in Ohio. Through the empowerment of people from diverse backgrounds, strategic partnership, and community leadership the council will work to find mitigation to the causes and impacts of climate change within the area. The Cleveland Metro Advocacy Director will take part in achieving clean energy and environmental protection together with the OEC staff as well as the partners.

Your responsibilities will include creating, maintaining, and advocating strategies to develop the Cleveland Comprehensive Environmental Policy Platform. You will be working to deliver local sustainability issues to the Ohio Statehouse, Congress, elected officials, high-level community stakeholders, local opinion leaders, relevant business leaders, and other key partners. Hence, you will have to develop a strategy of partnerships, build, and maintain the partnerships.

You will also act as the representative of OEC and promote their commitment to justice, equity, diversity, and an inclusive environment through the enactment of the Jemez Principles of Democratic Organizing and Rules of Partnership Engagement in the plans. You will also be asked to attend events, meetings, and coordinating with the internal team as well as the external partners.

There are key qualifications that you need to fulfill, such as having at least one year of work or volunteer experience in advocacy or government institutions, having excellent management and multitasking skills, and being able to actively communicate with stakeholders. You also have to reside in Cleveland metro area.

You have to be committed to working for environmental issues within the region while raising awareness about the issue. You also have to show your ability to inspire and turning complex issues into calls to action, commitment to increase racial diversity, integrating justice, equity, and create an inclusive setting within the organization. You will also be asked to work on evenings and weekends when required.

Applicants with experience in advocacy or any work related to energy, water, climate, racial justice, democracy, and other environmental and social issues are preferred and encouraged to apply. Those who show creativity and understanding in building partnerships with diverse individuals and organizations are also preferred.

This position offers an estimated salary of $45,001 - $63,000 and is represented by the OEC Workers United. You will also earn benefits such as health care including vision and dental care, life insurance, paid days off, paid parental leave, and retirement fund.

Should you be interested, submit your cover letter, resume, and references to careers@theOEC.org with the subject “Cleveland Metro Advocacy Director”. Please include the job source information in the cover letter.

You must be ready to do in-person appointments should you be shortlisted, and travel when it is safe. For more information, please visit this link.

