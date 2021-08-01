mali maeder/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Friends coming over to your place for dinner and you don't know what to cook? No need to worry because here, we will show you how to make beer-braised sausages and classic sauerkraut. An old Ohio favorite from Cleveland Kitchen.

This recipe can be a crowd pleaser and keeps people coming back for more. It takes 70 minutes in total (10 for preparation, and an hour for cooking) and the recipe will serve approximately six people. So, without further ado, let's get cooking!

Here are the Ingredients:

4 cups of Cleveland Kitchen's Classic Caraway Kraut

1/2 lb of Smoked bacon chopped

2 Medium-large onions thinly sliced

3 medium carrots cut into 1/4-inch -thick slices

4 medium potatoes cut into cubes

3 cups Lager beer of your choice

10-12 Assorted smoked and precooked fresh sausages (doesn't matter if it's store-bought or freshly made)

1 cup of chicken or turkey broth

3 Bay leaves

1 teaspoon of Salt

1/2 teaspoon of whole black peppercorns

1 tablespoon of Vegetable oil (optional)

Here's a way to cook it:

Set your pressure cooker to brown or sear. When ready, cook the bacon bits over medium heat, stirring, until crisps. Once crisps set the bacon aside and add onions. Cook the onions, stirring, until they are softened, and remove the fond from the bottom of your crockpot.

Once softened, combine with bacon mixture, beer, broth, bay leaves, carrots, potatoes, salt, and peppercorns. Cook for 1-2 minutes. Add the Classic Caraway Kraut. Close the crockpot and cook on high for an hour.

While waiting, brown the sausages in a nonstick pan. Once the mixture is fully cooked, place 1-2 brats on every plate. Bon Appetit!

