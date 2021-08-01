The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers for boards member

Austin Kehmeier/Unsplash

LAKEWOOD, OH - The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers to become Board and Commissions members to help connect with the community and advise the local government.

The open positions are Audit Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee, Community Relations Advisory Commission, and City Records Commission.

The Audit Committee position will work in tandem with the City’s Finance Director and Council’s Finance Committee to present independent reviews and manage the City's financial processes. Applicants should have experience and knowledge in financial statements review. Reports and follow up on independent auditor reports. Evaluate the independent auditor and provide a suggestion. Having experience or skill in the finance industry is preferred. You will serve up to two-year terms.

The Citizens Advisory Committee (CAC) is responsible for reviewing and recommending the Community Development needs and the consolidated Plan of the City of Lakewood. CAC is also responsible for deciding which departments should be prioritized in funding, to ensure community development progressed effectively. The CAC members will hold approximately seven evening meetings, beginning in early August and ending in early October. You will serve up to two-year terms.

The Community Relations Advisory Commission will hold a monthly meeting to discuss suggestions and inform city officials, departments, boards, and commissions on matters relating to community relations of Lakewood City, to ensure diversity, bonds of mutuality, and equity are implemented. The Community Relations Advisory Commission will coordinate its task and activities with the Mayor and City Council. You will serve up to three-year terms.

The City Records Commission will consist of the Mayor, Director of Finance, Director of Law, and a citizen appointed by the Mayor. The commission will hold a meeting once every six months or more as needed. The responsibility of the City Records Commission is to provide rules for possession and disposal of records of the City. Also, review, revise, and approve schedules of records retention, records disposal, and records disposition. There is no term limit to this position.

If you are interested, please send an email containing an application and a résumé to mayorsoffice@lakewoodoh.net by August 11th, 2021.

For more information regarding these boards and commissions please visit the City of Lakewood website or send an email to mayorsoffice@lakewoodoh.net.

