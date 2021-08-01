Association of Zoos and Aquariums gives Akron Zoo clean accreditation

Victoria Landavazo/Unsplash

AKRON, OH — The independent Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Accreditation Commission has recently awarded the Akron Zoo a “clean” accreditation inspection report. The accreditation was given after a thorough evaluation and inspection of the zoo’s operations conducted by inspectors from The AZA.

The AZA is the organization that works to accredit the best zoos and aquariums in the United States as well as 12 other countries around the globe.

The team of professionals reviews all aspects of the zoo, such as animal care, veterinary care, visitor and animal safety, efforts for conservation, guest services, facility conditions, financial health, and many more.

The “clean” inspection report received by the Akron Zoo this year means that the inspection team found no concerns with what they see in their on-site inspection. Over the past 50 years of AZA accreditation inspections, only two clean reports have ever been given to two other facilities, marking this a big achievement for the Akron Zoo.

“Akron Zoo is rightfully proud of this extremely rare accomplishment,” said Dan Ashe, president of AZA. “Only two other facilities have achieved an unblemished inspection report in nearly 50 years and across hundreds of accreditation inspections."

Ashe also added this report reflects the stringency and comprehensive nature of the AZA standards and the rigorous process of inspection. It is important to note that AZA accreditation can only be conferred by AZA’s independent Accreditation Commission, which will hear Akron Zoo’s case in October.”

To be considered for accreditation, zoos and aquariums are required by AZA to complete the entirety of the accreditation process every five years. The Akron Zoo has been consistently accredited by AZA since as early as 1989.

At present, there are 240 zoos and aquariums in the United States and 12 other countries that meet the required standards to be accredited by the AZA.

