Lorain County Community College culinary arts students help restaurant opening

ELYRIA, OH — Almost a dozen of Lorain County Community college culinary arts students, graduates, and faculty members spent nearly three weeks helping Good Eats Group open its first restaurant in Ohio. The restaurant, Sono Wood Fired, is known for its Tuscany-influenced authentic Italian cuisine, and it is four times Michelin-recognized.

The LCCC team worked on every aspect of the kitchen operations, such as testing recipes to ensure accuracy, understanding equipment, and product placement and storage, as well as following the flow of guest service.

“To see the caliber of restaurant that our students were asked to support has been amazing,” says Chef Adam Schmith, culinary arts program director at LCCC. “These students got to see first-hand part of what goes into opening a restaurant.”

Chef Bradley Ball, the LCCC culinary arts lead instructor, says it filled him with pride to watch the students in the real-life environment. “I had all of these students in their first kitchen lab class,” Ball says. “Then they’re working in this real-world situation for a company that has a lot riding on this opening; it was a different level of gratification.”

In any situation, opening a new restaurant is a winding, challenging process, and the pandemic has added a lot more complexity to that process. Martin Murch, the co-owner of Good Eats Group, shared about the challenges he experienced in terms of recruiting with Schmith, and then was when Schmith offered the help.

“We knew this could be monumental for some of these students to understand the true culinarian and gastronomic environment that happens in the business arena that they are going to go into,” Murch says. “And that they would likely never have another opportunity like this – that’s why we did it.”

They were not even concerned about the skillset and abilities the students need to possess in order to execute the tasks. Schmith was confident because they hadn’t missed a single class, coming up with creative ways to stay open and in the kitchen even as other schools close due to the pandemic.

With the opening date closed in and the staff of Sono Wood Fired came, the LCCC team eased off from the restaurant kitchen, coming back to Lorain County with a new experience in hand.

“We showed that we’re capable of doing this level of service for an opening restaurant and we can replicate that anywhere,” Schmith says. “It’s kind of funny how something can fall in your lap like this, and now we’re just going to run with it.”

