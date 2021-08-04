Want some cocktails to quench your thirst? Here are several places to try

Anthony Shkraba/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Since Cleveland has a reputation as a craft brewery capital, it shouldn’t come as a shock to know that Cleveland has bars that can quench your thirst for some alcoholic beverages whether you're in the mood for a grasshopper, martini, mimosa, screwdriver, or White Russian.

Without further ado, here are some of the bars that you must try in CLE.

1. Velvet Tango Room

This bar has long been a forerunner in the world of classic cocktails. They used a combination of traditional and modern approaches to display classic drinks at their best. All of the ingredients are natural and fresh, and each drink is handcrafted by their expert bartenders.



2. LBM

This bar has a distinct Viking flair and serves delicious cocktails and meals crafted with locally sourced seasonal ingredients. A staff that is devoted to their art and has an undeniable connection that ensures an outstanding experience every night. (Bringing Drinking horns is required to even feel more the Viking vibe.

3. The Fairmount

Voted as The best neighborhood bar in Cleveland Scene as well as Best Patio by Cleveland Magazine, The Fairmount offers the freshest ingredients for their customers to consume. Exhibit A is their house-made ginger beer for their Moscow Mule, and Exhibit B is their herb gardens in their spacious “Best Patio in Cleveland”.

4. Society Lounge

The finest spirits, freshly squeezed juices, and unique syrups created from scratch, as well as excellent tapas, will enchant your senses at the Society Lounge. This is the place to go if you want to feel classy, with live entertainment and daily promotions. Additionally, this lounge provides room for private gatherings

