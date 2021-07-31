Engage! Cleveland to hold CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World

CLEVELAND, OH – Engage! Cleveland will be back with their virtual event series, CLEducation, with the topic “CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World,” following recent situations in the world. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 3, from 12 PM to 1 PM.

As most of the world starts to lift the stay-at-home restrictions and regulations, events and activities will begin to be held offline. Through this panel discussion, Engage! Cleveland will share the things to note when going back to in-person events post-pandemic, and how to manage direct interactions, small talk, and other networking efforts in the post-pandemic events.

The main purpose of this discussion is to help people who feel unconfident and uncertain with the new networking norms as simple as communicating due to the pandemic. Those who feel out of practice with any in-person networking in the formal or informal setting are also encouraged to join. Recent graduates who happened to graduate during the pandemic can also join to make up their loss of direct communication and networking experience.

The discussion will invite three panelists, which are Gregg Levine, Kim Riley, and Jim Smith. They will lead the discussion and show the rope for networking effort in post-pandemic events.

Gregg Levine is a Senior Consultant at the Ratliff & Taylor where he focuses on topics regarding Career Transition. He helps people from various backgrounds such as senior executives, professionals, and management. Before his current position, he had worked in Sales, Marketing, Strategic Planning, and Human Resources for BP. He is experienced with staff counseling and coaching. He recently earned his Executive Coaching Certificate from the Case Western Reserve University, Weatherhead School of Management.

The next panelist is Kim Riley, the President of Hylant-Cleveland, who has worked in the insurance industry for more than 35 years. She was invited as a Keynote speaker for Women’s Leadership, How to Build your Professional Brand, How to Build a Network, and more where she built engagement for the audience to get involved in the learning process. Riley acts as a Chairwoman of the NEO American Red Cross Board while being a contributing member of the Northeast Ohio Advisory Board for the Cleveland Federal Reserve Bank, Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, Destination Cleveland, and Iheart Radio.

The last panelist is Jim Smith, The Executive Happiness Coach. He is also a global executive coach, health and wellness coach, author, and international speaker. He has already conducted coaching sessions through virtual meetings for the leaders from 32 countries about stress management, confidence, and leadership presence.

Ticket for the event is $15 and free for any employer member of Engage! Cleveland. Read more about the event and ticket purchase here.

