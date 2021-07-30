Six defendants pleaded guilty to a Columbus-West Virginia drug conspiracy

HalGatewood.com/Unsplash

COLUMBUS, OH - Six defendants in a Columbus-West Virginia methamphetamine syndicate has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 20, to a drug distribution crime.

Marvin C. Bozeman, Joseph Brian Howard, Timothy D. Copley, Samantha Howard, Darin T. Copeland, and Charlee Ann Blankenship are the six defendants who are currently awaiting sentence from the judge.

All conspirators are currently awaiting sentences from the judge. The Court will decide the punishment based on certain factors. The minimum penalty for their crime is ten years in prison, and the maximum is life imprisonment.

In spring 2019, the Columbus Division of Police agent had received information from an agent in West Virginia about suspicious activity. It turns out to be large-scale transportation of methamphetamine from Columbus to West Virginia.

According to the investigation, Marvin C. Bozeman, 31, of Las Vegas, acted as the methamphetamine supplier. The conspirators were hiding and storing the drugs at various locations throughout Central Ohio. The neighborhood includes homes on Rumsey Road, Lock Avenue, and Esther Drive, to name a few.

The court document shows that Bozeman supplied Howard with pounds of methamphetamine packages from his place in Las Vegas. Howard proceeds to distribute the drugs to his circle and other clients in the region. Bozeman used the United States Postal Service to send up to nine-to-10-pound packages of methamphetamine to send the drugs safely. The drug traffickers paid him $1,000 per pound of a successful transaction.

Vipal J. Patel, Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio; Chris Hoffman, Special Agent in Charge, FBI, Cincinnati Division; and Elaine Bryant, Columbus Police Chief, announced the plea agreement before United States District Judge Edmund A. Sargus, Jr.

In this case, the United States is represented by Assistant United States Attorneys Kevin W. Kelley and Elizabeth Geraghty.

