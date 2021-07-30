The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland Announces New Season in 2021

russn_fckr/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland’s (moCa's) has begun its new season of various art exhibitions, starting from July 16, 2021, to January 2, 2022.

This new season aims to explore, discover, and rejuvenate your passion for modern art. It began on July 16, 2021, with extended hours during the weekend. moCa opens this season with a gathering party with art communities and artists throughout Cleveland, by establishing a space for art enthusiasts and alike to meet and get to know each other.

From this summer, moCa will hold numerous art exhibitions, like an exhibition from Axis Mundo: Queer Networks in Chicano L.A. A new solo exhibition from Aaron D. Williams, organized by the Museum of Creative Human Art in partnership with moCa titled AAWFUL AARON, which talked about normalizing mental health issue and open up about it. And last but not least, an exhibition from moCa's artist-in-residence (moCa AIR), Joyce Morrow Jones. She invites people to see her anthropomorphic art in the form of figurative, fiber, and multimedia artworks that portraying the African communities and their vibrant cultures.

“Dialogue is key to understanding art and understanding the dimensions of our evolving world. moCa continues to create an ever-expanding space for sharing artistic expressions, interpretation, and viewpoints that help to influence cultural progress and advance society-at-large,” stated Megan Reich, Interim Executive Director. “moCa is a place where visitors can encounter new artworks, ideas, and one other in inspiring and meaningful ways.”

For more information and details about the brand new moCa season, visit mocacleveland.org.

