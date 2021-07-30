Don't miss the District Job Fair at Playhouse Square on August 16

CLEVELAND, OH - Playhouse Square will host a job fair to highlight local organizations and open positions to connect businesses with qualified candidates. The event's objective is to bring together established leaders from various industries to expand candidates' networking opportunities.

This year's event will be the Playhouse's third career fair, following the success of the previous two. In 2019, more than 30 organizations and 200 participants took part.

The job fair will take place on Monday, August 16, from 4:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. at Allen Theatre, Playhouse Square. The following organizations have already committed to taking part in the upcoming event:

1. Crowne Plaza Cleveland at Playhouse Square

Vacant Position: Full-time Housekeeping Room Attendant, Part-time Restaurant Server

2. Parnell's Pub at Playhouse Square

Vacant Position: Part-time Bartender and Part-time Barback

website: www.Parnells.pub

3. Cleveland Play House

Open Position: To be announced

4. Driftwood Restaurant and Catering Group

Vacant Position: All Back House positions, All Front of House position

5. Playhouse Square

Vacant Positions include Full-Time Property Manager, Full-Time Education Programs Coordinator, Full-Time Marketing Partnerships Manager, Full-time Digital Design and Email Communications Manager, Full-Time Maintenance, Full-Time Housekeeping, Full-Time Security. Part-Time Ticketing Concierge, Part-Time Season Ticket Service Representative, Part-Time Ticketing Concierge-Box Office.

Playhouse Square is a non-profit performing arts center that presenting and producing various performing art programs. The art programs advance arts education and create a strategic destination for entertainment, business, and residential, thereby strengthening the area's economic vitality.

All interested candidates should register online here:

https://forms.gle/WxSqVJmM7ge3aBaS6

For further inquires and information contact: Kali.Griffith@playhousesquare.org

