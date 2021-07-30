The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo & Juliet performance

Annie Gavin/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH - The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will hold Romeo & Juliet theater performance at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. This performance is free for all guests.

Romeo & Juliet's performance will be directed by Dustin A. Welch, Artistic Director of The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival. Ryan Pangracs and Emily Wirthwein will play Romeo & Juliet respectively.

The Mentor Civic Amphitheater is located at 8600 Munson Road. This performance will be held in an outdoor area of The Mentor Civic Amphitheater, guests are advised to bring their own seating, like a lawn chair or blanket. Guests are also able to bring their food and beverages. No alcohol, pets, or glass containers were allowed around the main area of the Amphitheater during the performance. Coolers are allowed. There will be a designated smoking area at the southeast corner of the Amphitheater.

Because of the outdoor setting, if a performance is canceled due to weather reasons, notifications will be sent through The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival email list, social media outlets, and posted on The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival home page.

This theatrical performance was presented by Buyers Products Company with sponsors from Lake Health, Mutsko Insurance Services, Remarkable Lake County, and Mimi Vanderhaven.

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival aims to introduce the residents of Cleveland to the history, art, culture, and knowledge of William Shakespeare through a theatrical act of some of Shakespeare's works of art. To inspire the audiences and provide enjoyable entertainment, all of the Cleveland Shakespeare Festival is produced with high standards.

For more information regarding Romeo & Juliet performance schedule, please visit https://www.cleveshakes.com/tourguide.

All performance from The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival is free to the public. If you wish to support all further production of The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival, please visit https://www.cleveshakes.com/donate.

