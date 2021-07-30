The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking MUI Specialist

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, or Cuyahoga DD, is seeking a Major Unusual Incident, MUI Specialist. The position is full-time and works 7.5 hours per day/year-round. Application will be remain opened until it's filled.

The position will assist in referring non-MUI incidents/complaints to the appropriate parties for follow-up. This position also helps with the ongoing review of MUI and Unusual incident trends and patterns, compiling MUI data in supporting DODD. Rule requirements and generate coordinating reports for unit and community partners; developing ongoing strategies for incident preventions, reduction, or elimination.

Scope of works will include but is not limited to the following:

Collaborating with Cuyahoga DD departments and provider agencies with trends and patterns of MUIs/UIs and identify health and welfare risks for consumers.

Provides consultations and supports to IAs.

Reviewing provider agency unusual incident logs and reviewing semi-annual and annual MUI reviews per MUI Rule requirements.

Maintaining and updating the MUI contact lists.

Maintaining and updating the MUI databases.

Fulfilling requests from other Cuyahoga DD departments providing MUI information/reports/current data/and historical data.

Collaborating with other County Agencies and families, guardians, and caregivers in obtaining requested documents such as Death Certificates and police reports.

Assisting the Cuyahoga DD Data/Records Administrator to fulfill DODD MUI document requests, requests, and legal records requests by the MUI. Consults and responding to the information requests by the DODD MUI Registry Unit.

Served as a member of the Cuyahoga DD MUI Stakeholder committee and compiled semi-annual and annual county-wide MUI reports.

Performing the MUI intake function and enter MUI investigation information into DODD Incident Tracking System (ITS) on an as-needed basis. Provide after-business hours coverage of the MUI Reporting Line as needed.

Able to perform as the MUI Data Coordinator function and submit MUI investigation reports into DODD Incident Tracking System (ITS) as needed.

Assisting Cuyahoga DD Data/Records Administrator and MUI Data Coordinator in sending Investigative Summaries and PPI Letters according to DODD MUI Rule required timelines.

Inputting all received UIs into OnBase MUI Intake Transcription noting non-MUIs.

Able to assists in creating, developing, and updating MUI Department internal and community presentations using PPT and other presentation software

Additional Working Conditions: May be required to respond outside the Cuyahoga DD business hours.

Qualification:

Bachelor's degree

Have at least five year's work experience in the DD field.

Have experience in data management and have excellent typing skills.

The ability to obtain and maintain the Investigative Agent Certification is required for the position.

Interested applicant and further information, please visit:

https://careers-cuyahogabdd.icims.com/jobs/1469/mui-specialist/job?mobile=false&width=1066&height=500&bga=true&needsRedirect=false&jan1offset=420&jun1offset=420

