West Creek Conservancy in Conserving Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH—West Creek Conservancy conserves, reclaims, and restores local nature, open spaces, streams, and waterways in Greater Cleveland/Northeast Ohio. This nonprofit is striving to enrich the lives of people and to expand neighborhood opportunities to experience nature.

West Creek Conservancy, formerly West Creek Preservation Committee, initially founded by residents in 1997, became a nonprofit organization. Its mission is to restore and connect by protecting land, water resources, and other assets and restoring ecological integrity and functionality.

West Creek Conservancy recently was brought in as a partner to The Irish Bend in downtown Cleveland. They are helping to acquire real estate between West 25th & Columbus Road, Detroit Avenue, and the river. Initiating stabilization of the hillside is the purpose of this assembly by the Port Authority.

Another project West Creek Conservancy helped is the acquisition of Tamarack bog where Labrador Tea was founded. With the help of experts, they could get the piece under contract and leverage funding to acquire a 170-acre stake along Breakneck Creek. Their goal is to bring full circle and reintroduce endangered species to the sites. They also reached out to Holden Arboretum and Klyn Nurseries that have the last cuttings of Labrador Tea.

Executive Director of the West Creek Conservancy, Derek Schafer, said in a discussion with Cleveland Foundation that, "I would like for us to be a sustainable organization fulfilling a niche set of services throughout Northeast Ohio. Our impact cannot be measured by acreage, nor can it be measured by the number of staff members. It can be measured by the lands we protect, how we are protecting them, and for whom are we making such efforts. "

