Cleveland, OH

RTA, Cleveland Health Department Launch Mobile Vaccine Clinic

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2e7XzP_0bC5BzUK00
Mat Napo/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland and The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, RTA, collaborating to increase Covid-19 vaccination access by designing a mobile clinic. The mobile clinic will start traveling to multiple locations throughout the City of Cleveland over the next several weeks as per schedule. Walk-ins are welcome.

The mobile clinic's first stop and the public's first chance to receive a vaccine on the RTA mobile clinic is at the McDonald's at E. 55th and Superior this Saturday July 31, 2021, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

The RTA design a specially wrapped bus that serves as a mobile vaccine clinic. This program was made possible through a grant from The Ohio Department of Transportation and "Ride to Community Immunity" initiatives.

A City Club Forum featuring RTA's CEO and General Manager, India Birdsong, said, "RTA's mission is to connect the community, and our role in this effort demonstrates the critical nature of that mission. We are eager to do our part to make it as easy as possible to remove any access barriers to anyone who wants to get the vaccine."

Mayor Frank G. Jackson said, "The mobile clinic will target neighborhoods where vaccination rates are low, and cases are disproportionately high, "We want everyone in our community to be safe from COVID-19, and one of the most effective tools we have is vaccination. I got my COVID-19 vaccination, and I urge you to get yours."

Even though the mobile clinic targets higher-risk neighborhoods, all residents aged 12 and older are eligible to receive the vaccine on the mobile clinic. Those who are younger than 18 must have a legal guardian or parent accompanying them to receive the vaccine.

To book an appointment in advance to get vaccinated on RTA's mobile clinic, inquires, and up-to-date schedule, please visit http://gettheshot.coronavirus.ohio.gov/ or call the City of Cleveland vaccine call center at 216-664-2222 for assistance.

Current schedules are below:

- University Circle July 31, 2021, at Superior and 55th from 01.00 p.m. - 04.00 p.m.

- Mayor's Night August 3, 2021, at Kerruish Park (time to be announced)

- Jazz for Harvard August 3, 2021, at Whitney Young parking Lot (time to be announced)

- Daisy's Ice Cream Truck August 3, 2021, at 57th and fleet (time to be announced)

- County HHS Event August 3, 2021, at Harvard Library (time to be announced)

- Cav's Family Fun Day August 3, 2021, at Zelma George Recreation Center (time to be announced)

- John Adams HS Event August 3, 2021, at Luke Easter park (time to be announced)

