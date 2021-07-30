CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC partnered with FOX 8 for 2021 Stuff The Bus program

Austin Pacheco/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC announced their partnership with FOX 8 for the annual school charity event, Stuff the Bus. After going virtual last year, this year's 15th annual Stuff the Bus event was held in person on Friday, 23 July.

CrossCountry Mortgage and FOX 8 have collected school supplies for the event at the Brecksville office. Many other communities and organizations around Cleveland are attending this charity to help students across Northeast Ohio. This year's donations also broke the record by filling 16 buses with school supplies. All these busses are headed to the Cleveland Kids In Need Resources Center and will assist more than 250 schools in Northeast Ohio.

“With a commitment to our community and to help drive the success of our region’s schools, the team at CrossCountry Mortgage is dedicated to investing time and resources to truly benefit the children in our city,” said Ronald Leonhardt, Jr., CrossCountry Mortgage chief executive officer, and president. “We’re excited to see if CrossCountry Mortgage can help FOX 8 ‘stuff’ more buses than ever before and we’re eager to help provide these needed resources to our community.”

All these donations will be given throughout August, before the start of the new school year. Other than school supplies, some communities also send other daily needs, like Dunkin Donuts and Arby's who send food, and Topps Truck which gives away baseball cards. CrossCountry Mortgage also donated a $2,500 check to help students in need.

For more information regarding the 15th annual FOX 8 Stuff the Bus event, please contact Shoes and Clothes for Kids, 3631 Perkins Ave., Cleveland, OH 44114 by email at info@sc4k.org or call 216-881-7463.

