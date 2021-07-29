The City of Akron Public Service Department is looking for Equipment Operator III

Jason Jarrach/Unsplash

AKRON, OH - The City of Akron's Public Service Department is looking for an Equipment Operator III. The salary range for this position is between $42,993.60 - $50,814.40 Annually. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on August 6, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

The main job description for this position is to operate complex automotive and heavy equipment in construction, and related maintenance activities. You'll be responsible for the maintenance of equipment and must be familiar with operating various machinery efficiently and safely. When not operating any equipment, the employee will join the work crew or lead a crew activity or help other worker operations. The individual in this position will work under close supervision of the management and heavy physical activities are part of the job.

Required qualifications:

At least two years of experience in related work or position.

Possess a valid State of Ohio commercial driver's license (class and endorsements as required by division).

Knowledge in operating City-owned heavy equipment in traffic and around work areas.

Skills in operating heavy equipment effectively and safely.

Knowledge about parts of heavy equipment.

Maintain equipment to keep it operating continuously.

Knowledge of the traffic laws of the State of Ohio and the City of Akron.

Able to perform various laboring tasks.

Able to read maps to determine routes of operation.

Ability to communicate with coworkers, supervisors, and the general public

Ability to lead a crew operation.

The qualified candidates will perform a competitive examination process which consists of a written test and a performance test, and candidates must achieve a certain score on the written test to participate in the performance test. Candidates must meet the qualification and requirements above at the time of the examination process. Applicants with disabilities should contact the Human Resources Department at least one week before the test to request reasonable accommodations.

If you are interested, apply on governmentjobs.com and submit a copy of a valid photo ID and other required documents.

For more information regarding benefits or other questions, please contact the Department of Human Resources at (330) 375-2720.

