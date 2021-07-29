The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC announced a partnership

Roger Starnes Sr/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - On July 22, The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC declared their partnership, which includes in this collaboration is the naming rights for the newly established CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea for one of the team's real estate buildings.

CrossCountry Mortgage was founded by Ronald J. Leonhardt, Jr. in 2003. At that time, CrossCountry Mortgage was only a mortgage broker in Cleveland, Ohio. Now they are the official mortgage partner for the Cleveland Browns.

"My passion for the Browns and the city's passion for the Browns, it means a lot," said Leonhardt, President and CEO of CrossCountry Mortgage and also a longtime Cleveland Browns supporter. "I didn't get the opportunity to play for them so this is the closest I can get to be a part of the organization. I'm super excited to partner with them."

In June, CrossCountry Mortgage began constructing a corporate campus worth $46 million in Cleveland's historic Superior Arts District at 2152-2160 Superior Avenue. The construction of this facility would also bring in more jobs for the Clevelanders and CrossCountry would also prepare a training center to help them become professionals mortgage.

"We have a deep loyalty for Clevelanders and share their passion for the city," Leonhardt said. "I'm excited to be a part of the revitalization in Cleveland and trying to lead by example. Hopefully, other companies move down and become a part of this."

As part of this partnership, The Browns CrossCountry Mortgage Campus will provide the Brown team and fans with premium resources in the aspect related to football and other business operations for the team. CrossCountry Mortgage will be the sponsor for Browns Live: Training Camp and Building the Browns programs.

Both programs would return for online streaming in 2021, so Browns fans around the world could enjoy the team's training camp session this year. On August 19-20 there will be two joint practices with the New York Giants which will be broadcasted online for all fans to watch.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.