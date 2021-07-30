The City of Cleveland seeking public feedback on Buckeye Road rehabilitation

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is seeking feedback on the upcoming Buckeye Road Rehabilitation until August 2, 2021. The city will post responses to received feedback once they are compiled.

The scope of the project involves rehabilitation of the existing transportation infrastructure and repurposing the existing curb-to-curb pavement, including adding bike facilities for the majority of the corridor. The project will also alter the curb line at the Buckeye Road / East 116th intersection to add green space and shortening pedestrian crossing distance.

The proposed improvements on Buckeye Road from Shaker Boulevard to South Moreland Boulevard includes:

• Complete asphalt resurfacing, including full and partial depth pavement repairs where needed.

• Removal of underutilized paved surfaces to increase tree lawn areas to improve corridor aesthetics, downstream water quality and neighborhood walkability.

• New Sidewalk, ADA-complaint curb ramps and rive aprons as necessary.

• Improving pedestrian facilities, including rectangular rapid flashing beacons (RRFBs) at select crosswalks

• Streetscaping amenities including decorative crosswalks, neighborhood gateway signs, banners, street trees, planters and furnishings.

• Signing and pavement marking upgrades, including bike lanes between Shaker Blvd. and MLK Jr. Dr. and sharrows from MLK Jr. Dr. to S. Moreland Blvd.

Traffic maintenance during the construction period will be carried out during the constructions phase. Traffic will be maintained by using part-width construction methods (The contractor will build one side of the road while providing a traffic lane on the other side of the road) using detours to maintain traffic. Due to the width of the road, two lanes cannot always be maintained during the construction period, and a one-way detour will be implemented.

Construction will begin in March 2022 and is expected month of completion in March 2023. To provide your feedback, please visit:

https://www.buckeyeroadcle.com/feedback.html

