Cleveland Metroparks Zoo presents: Asian Lantern Festival Presented by Meijer

Aden Ardenrich/Pexels

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Metroparks Zoo is holding an event called Asian Lantern Festival presented by Meijer. Attendants of the event can anticipate a different experience in the event's fourth year, with more than 70 large-scale bright displays that contain over 1,000 magnificent lanterns.

The festival brings back live acts on the Fifth Third Bank Stage that will perform every hour. The performances that will be provided are acrobatics such as contortion, foot juggling, martial arts, and more (walk-through dates only). These acrobats will perform at 6:45, 7:45, 8:45, and 9:45 p.m. The approximate performance duration will be somewhere around 15 to 20 minutes.

In addition, guests have the opportunity to take a look at an Asian artisan market and taste the delectable culturally influenced cuisine at the Asian Food Market during the festival presented by MetroHealth, which includes local picks such as Li Wah, King Wah, and more.

Not only this event has become a Northeastern Ohio summer staple, but the festival has also broken attendance records for events similar to this in the United States and around the world, and has attracted more than 150,000 visitors annually.

The Zoo has outdone itself once again with more than 70 large-scale lighted exhibits comprising over 1000 unique lanterns, which include walk-through experiences such as the Chinese Dragon, Python Tunnel, and Wisteria Corridor, and four-story Taj Mahal. The Star Pad and Butterfly Garden are two new interactive lanterns that give visitors the chance to illuminate the exhibitions by themselves.

There will be a limited number of drive-through opportunities on Wednesday nights for people and families who wish to experience the event from the comfort of their own vehicles.

The three-month celebration began on July 14 and will end on September 5, 2021. You may find more information about the event in the FAQ section by clicking here.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.