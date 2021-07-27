Akron's FirstEnergy welcomes Soubhagya as the new Vice President and Chief Risk Officer.

Pixabay/Pexel

Akron, OH - Starting August 16, Soubhagya Parija will be the vice president and chief risk officer at FirstEnergy Corp. He is expected to set standards and implement strong processes and procedures to recognize, minimize, and limit risks across the Akron-based company.

Corresponding with his responsibility to perform risk programs that indicate FirstEnergy's core values and behaviors, Soubhagya has decades' worth of experience in risk, compliance, and also governance. He was also a former board member of the Risk & Insurance Management Society, a global risk management organization.

"Soubhagya is a respected leader in the risk management field with demonstrated experience building and leading best-in-class enterprise-risk programs at utilities and other key industries," said Steven E. Strah, FirstEnergy's president and CEO.

"His track record of managing risk across large organizations – while embracing an unwavering commitment to integrity and ethical behavior – makes him an excellent addition to our leadership team."

Soubhagya earned a master's degree in Economics from Jawaharlal Nehru University in India, topped with a Master of Business Administration and Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

He worked at the New York Power Authority, the nation's largest state-owned utility as senior vice president and chief risk officer from 2015 until he joined FirstEnergy earlier this year. The New York Power Authority specifically appointed him to reconstruct its risk management structure, eventually successfully managed enterprise risk, operational risk, risk analytics, and insurance programs.

Soubhagya also worked at Walmart as a director of the risk strategy, where he developed and managed a global regulatory compliance risk management program for the international division of the company.

Follow me to see more articles like this. ... Follow

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.