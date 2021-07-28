Cleveland State University joins forces with Transdigm Group for providing scholarship

Fauxels/Pexels

Cleveland, OH - Cleveland State University announced its collaboration with TransDigm Group Inc. that will contribute $300,000 in scholarship funds through the Doug Peacock Scholarship Program.

The Doug Peacock Scholarship Fund will give over 80 student awards over the course of five years to aid tuition and on-campus housing requirements for female and also underrepresented minority engineering as well as business students at CSU, and will be distributed evenly between CSU’s Monte Ahuja College of Business and the Washkewicz College of Engineering.

“On behalf of Cleveland State, we thank TransDigm for providing life-changing opportunities for our students in need,” CSU president Harlan Sands said. “This partnership not only helps advance our student success initiatives and supports our engaged learning, but also is a great example of how we can closely partner with the community as an anchor institution.”

The annual scholarships are renewable for up to five years of undergrad study for the awardees and are intended as tuition and room/board balanced scholarships. Thus, the amount awarded for each student will differ.

Funds will be utilized to the student's outstanding balance due to tuition and room/board expenditures that are not covered by further grants, scholarships, or other financial aid awards.

“CSU and TransDigm are aligned in our commitment to developing and promoting a talented and diverse future workforce. With an increasingly global economy, the development of a diverse workforce leads to better innovation, decisions, and outcomes for everyone,” said Kevin Stein, TransDigm Group’s president, and CEO.

Doug Peacock, TransDigm's original CEO and Chairman of the Board, inspired the name of the scholarship. In 1993, both Peacock and Nick Howley co-founded TransDigm. TransDigm is a global designer, manufacturer, and supplier of highly engineered aerospace components, systems, and subsystems with headquarters in Cleveland.

