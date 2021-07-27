The University of Akron school of law offers a free public 12-week online course.

Julia M Cameron/Pexels

Akron, OH - The University of Akron School of Law will give a free 12-week course due to popular demand. Live online course this fall was designed to introduce the result of the law on equality in America. The course drew over 5,000 registrants from across the country when it opened in the fall of 2020.

The course will cover the role of law in generating inequality in the past, along with the current role of law in increasing, maintaining, and reducing inequality today. The class will be taught by Brant Lee, J.D., professor and assistant dean for diversity and social justice initiatives at the School of Law.

Each week, the course will also have live interaction through a streaming platform. Since the course is aimed at a general audience, registration is open to the public and there will be no credit offered to the public. Members of the community, as well as The University of Akron students, are encouraged to register, but registering as a student for taking the course will not be necessary.

The course will run for 12 weeks, starting on Sept. 1, 2021, until Nov. 17, and it will take place every Wednesday from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m.

Interested individuals on this course must register before by Aug. 18, 2021. The course will be provided via Microsoft Teams streaming video format and will be administered through Brightspace, an online course platform. In advance, further technical instructions and course management information will be provided.

Anybody interested in the course can register by clicking here

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.