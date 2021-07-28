The business-friendly City of Mentor

MENTOR, OH – The economic ecosystem of Mentor is supported by numerous businesses established within the city. To this day, there have been more than 1,700 businesses established for manufacturing, retail, F&B, and other professional sectors.

The businesses have been a priority for the city leaders to build and maintain, upholding its business-based economic ecosystem. By inviting new businesses while preserving the existing ones, economic downturns in the future can be avoidable.

Manufacturing is known to be the main pillar of the City’s economy. Mentor ranks 7th for manufacturers numbers and ranks 8th for manufacturing employment, despite being placed 20th for the population in Ohio.

Estimated three hundred big names of manufacturers have been residing in Mentor including STERIS, Buyers Products, Avery-Dennison, Race Winning Brands, Volk Optical, and Lincoln Electric.

There are more companies within the manufacturing supply chain as they focus on advanced manufacturing, polymers and chemicals, medical technologies, etc. One of them, DeNora Tech, invested more than $30 million for their Mentor facility back in 2019.

Retailers and F&Bs are also dominating the City spaces with over 300 retailers and 175 diners. The pandemic and consumer trends don’t affect Mentor’s retail sector as the data showed that by Q4 of 2020, 92.6 percent of the City’s retail spaces are reserved for new business.

In the healthcare sector, Mentor’s health and wellness services are occupying the Norton Parkway corridor for the past few years. In addition, the Cleveland Clinic has just announced their plan for having a new hospital facility in Mentor close to the intersection of I-90 and SR-615. They will start the construction by the end of 2021 and hope to operate in early 2023.

The thriving of those businesses is part of the process to reach the main goal of the Planning and Development Department. The investment and employment that they brought contribute to building the community and supporting the public services such as police and fire departments as well as maintenance for the City’s infrastructures including parks and roads.

