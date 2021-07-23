Cuyahoga Falls, OH

Mayor Don Walters announced Safety Town event for Cuyahoga Falls Kindergartners

CLEVELAND, OH — Don Walters, Mayor of the City of Cuyahoga Falls, announced the start of the drive-thru 2021 Safety Town event for Cuyahoga Falls Kindergartners. The Safety Town will officially begin on Wednesday, August 4, and Thursday, August 5, 2021. It will take place in the parking lot next to Cuyahoga Falls Fire Station, One 1924 Front Street.

The registration deadline is on Friday, July 30, 2021. Enrollment will be first-come, first-served, we suggest you to register as fast as possible to avoid long queues and start early.

Furthermore, first-grade students who missed Safety Town last year can still register again and be put on the waiting list to participate in Safety Town this year.

You can access the registration page by clicking this link

You will need to fill the application form and choose your pickup time preference between the available options. For more information about safety town, contact (330) 971-8400, M-F 8-5 or fire@cityofcf.com.

All participants from the Cuyahoga Falls and Woodridge School area will receive a goodie bag from members of the Cuyahoga Falls safety forces. Private placement kindergarten students in Cuyahoga Falls will also be eligible to receive a goodie bag and presents. Goodie bag pickup location is in the parking lot next to Station 1 – 1924 Front St, Cuyahoga Falls on the same day.

Safety Town is a program for children that teaches safety lessons about pedestrians/traffic, fire, water, guns, and poisons/drugs. Some towns have a miniature replica town created to instruct children about safety measures. To make it entertaining for children, usually they also implement games and presents.

