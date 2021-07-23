Cleveland, OH

City of Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for Bilingual Call Center Clerk

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1GAx2W_0b5WeHC900
Petr Macháček/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for a Bilingual Call Center Clerk. The salary range for this position is $32,240.00 annually. This is a full-time job position with a variety of benefit options depending upon employment status and any applicable union membership.

The general benefit includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, medical prescription, and life insurance. Specific information regarding benefit eligibility will be discussed and reviewed at the time of hire.

The work schedule would be from Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays are rotated. The main job desc of the bilingual call center clerk is to ensure excellent customer service to all incoming calls with English and Spanish speaking customers for information on records filed with Cleveland Municipal Court.

Main responsibilities of this position include:
- Any duties necessary to ensure smooth operations of the Clerk of Court's office.
- Accurately, quickly, and courteously receive incoming calls and extract the maximum amount of essential information in a minimum amount of time.
- Accurately and quickly utilize the Criminal Records Management System for information on records filed with Cleveland Municipal Court.
- Serve as an information resource to all incoming calls.
- Responsible for the verification of warrants.
- Responsible for the maintenance of Internal Records.
- Ensure proper bond information is given according to the Bond Schedule.
- Assist customers utilizing the CMC website.

To qualify, candidates must have a high school diploma or higher degree in general education and at least six months of related experience and/or training or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Call center experience is a plus.

Candidates are also expected to be capable of multi-tasking and have excellent written and oral communication skills. They must have the ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form, and the ability to solve problems and come up with a necessary solution to resolve the issues.

A motivated, hardworking, and detail-oriented individual who maintains a positive attitude and collaborates well with others are preferred. You will constantly do clerical work, from filing, telephone skills, correspondence, proofreading, to alphabetizing, thus, you must be able to work independently or in a team environment and demonstrate excellent customer service skills.

You are required to operate a PC and be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, and understand how data entry works. The expected minimum typing speed is 30 Words Per Minute (WPM) with at least basic mathematic skills to add, subtracts, multiply, and divides into all units of measure. Fluency in both English and Spanish is a must.

The work hours are flexible, but good attendance time is required. This portion might require you to walk, sit for long periods, stand, and occasionally lift and/or push file carts weighing up to 25 lbs. Adjustment may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

If you are interested, you may apply through this link https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cleveland/jobs/3152394/bilingual-call-center-clerk?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs until July 24, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information visit https://clevelandmunicipalcourt.org/contact-us.

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_10acee41d5329e17381631c18135a917.blob

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

Cleveland, OH
234 followers
Loading

More from James Stephens

Akron, OH

Association of Zoos and Aquariums gives Akron Zoo clean accreditation

AKRON, OH — The independent Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) Accreditation Commission has recently awarded the Akron Zoo a “clean” accreditation inspection report. The accreditation was given after a thorough evaluation and inspection of the zoo’s operations conducted by inspectors from The AZA.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

How to make Beer-Braised Sausages and Classic Sauerkraut.

CLEVELAND, OH - Friends coming over to your place for dinner and you don't know what to cook? No need to worry because here, we will show you how to make beer-braised sausages and classic sauerkraut. An old Ohio favorite from Cleveland Kitchen.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

5 Things You Need to Grow Your Own Hydroponic garden.

CLEVELAND, OH - Hydroponic garden is an alternative solution if you have limited space for gardening or you don't like the idea of spending hours digging in the dirt. Here are the five things that you need before you start your Hydroponic garden.Read full story
Brecksville, OH

Cuyahoga Valley National Park to appoint their first female superintendent

BRECKSVILLE, OH – Cuyahoga Valley National Park elects Dr. Lisa Petit as their superintendent, making her the first woman to be appointed as Superintendent of Cuyahoga Valley National Park since the park was first established back in 1974. The Director of National Park Service, Bert Frost, announced Dr. Petit to have her position as superintendent for the past 6 months be made permanent.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Public Theater accepting applications for Kulas Foundation Theatre Composer Initiative

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Public Theater, or CPT, is accepting applications for The Kulas Foundation Theater Composer Initiative, a yearlong fellowship program that provides early-career composers with first-hand experience creating sound design and music for theatre.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Forge Biologics partnered with Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University in Forge Forward Program

CLEVELAND, OH - Forge Biologics partnered with the National Center for Regenerative Medicine at Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University for the Forge Forward program. The program aims to train and recruit talents to assist in improving and expanding gene therapy manufacturing in Ohio.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Institute of Art to hold an exhibition with the theme of ‘Snickers That Turn Into Livable Joy’

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Institute of Art will be holding an exhibition under the theme ‘Snickers That Turn Into Livable Joy’, presenting works by the students and recent graduates from August 13 to September 12.Read full story
Lakewood, OH

The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers for boards member

LAKEWOOD, OH - The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers to become Board and Commissions members to help connect with the community and advise the local government. The open positions are Audit Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee, Community Relations Advisory Commission, and City Records Commission.Read full story

Cleveland Clinic Opens Part-time Patient Service Specialist Position

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Clinic is opening a Part-Time opportunity for a Patient Service Specialist at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. This position will work with 4883 Front End Integrity-Finance. Shift Time will be from 07.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.Read full story
Ohio State

Northeast Ohio Medical University researchers receive funding

ROOTSTOWN, OH — Three faculty researchers at Northeast Ohio Medical University, or NEOMED, have recently been awarded support of $12,250 each from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio State University.Read full story
Elyria, OH

Lorain County Community College graduates 22 new Licensed Practical Nursing students

ELYRIA, OH — Twenty-two students from Lorain County Community College have graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program and they are now prepared to use their learned skills and abilities to serve those in need. On Monday, July 26, the graduates all participated in a nursing pinning ceremony.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Engage! Cleveland to hold CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World

CLEVELAND, OH – Engage! Cleveland will be back with their virtual event series, CLEducation, with the topic “CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World,” following recent situations in the world. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 3, from 12 PM to 1 PM.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland Announces New Season in 2021

CLEVELAND, OH - The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland’s (moCa's) has begun its new season of various art exhibitions, starting from July 16, 2021, to January 2, 2022. This new season aims to explore, discover, and rejuvenate your passion for modern art. It began on July 16, 2021, with extended hours during the weekend. moCa opens this season with a gathering party with art communities and artists throughout Cleveland, by establishing a space for art enthusiasts and alike to meet and get to know each other.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

West Creek Conservancy in Conserving Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH—West Creek Conservancy conserves, reclaims, and restores local nature, open spaces, streams, and waterways in Greater Cleveland/Northeast Ohio. This nonprofit is striving to enrich the lives of people and to expand neighborhood opportunities to experience nature.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Six defendants pleaded guilty to a Columbus-West Virginia drug conspiracy

COLUMBUS, OH - Six defendants in a Columbus-West Virginia methamphetamine syndicate has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 20, to a drug distribution crime. Marvin C. Bozeman, Joseph Brian Howard, Timothy D. Copley, Samantha Howard, Darin T. Copeland, and Charlee Ann Blankenship are the six defendants who are currently awaiting sentence from the judge.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Don't miss the District Job Fair at Playhouse Square on August 16

CLEVELAND, OH - Playhouse Square will host a job fair to highlight local organizations and open positions to connect businesses with qualified candidates. The event's objective is to bring together established leaders from various industries to expand candidates' networking opportunities.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo & Juliet performance

MENTOR, OH - The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will hold Romeo & Juliet theater performance at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. This performance is free for all guests.Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking MUI Specialist

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, or Cuyahoga DD, is seeking a Major Unusual Incident, MUI Specialist. The position is full-time and works 7.5 hours per day/year-round. Application will be remain opened until it's filled.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland seeking public feedback on Buckeye Road rehabilitation

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is seeking feedback on the upcoming Buckeye Road Rehabilitation until August 2, 2021. The city will post responses to received feedback once they are compiled.Read full story
Mentor, OH

The business-friendly City of Mentor

MENTOR, OH – The economic ecosystem of Mentor is supported by numerous businesses established within the city. To this day, there have been more than 1,700 businesses established for manufacturing, retail, F&B, and other professional sectors.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy