City of Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for Bilingual Call Center Clerk

Petr Macháček/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Municipal Court is looking for a Bilingual Call Center Clerk. The salary range for this position is $32,240.00 annually. This is a full-time job position with a variety of benefit options depending upon employment status and any applicable union membership.

The general benefit includes comprehensive medical, dental, vision, medical prescription, and life insurance. Specific information regarding benefit eligibility will be discussed and reviewed at the time of hire.

The work schedule would be from Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.; Saturdays are rotated. The main job desc of the bilingual call center clerk is to ensure excellent customer service to all incoming calls with English and Spanish speaking customers for information on records filed with Cleveland Municipal Court.

Main responsibilities of this position include:

- Any duties necessary to ensure smooth operations of the Clerk of Court's office.

- Accurately, quickly, and courteously receive incoming calls and extract the maximum amount of essential information in a minimum amount of time.

- Accurately and quickly utilize the Criminal Records Management System for information on records filed with Cleveland Municipal Court.

- Serve as an information resource to all incoming calls.

- Responsible for the verification of warrants.

- Responsible for the maintenance of Internal Records.

- Ensure proper bond information is given according to the Bond Schedule.

- Assist customers utilizing the CMC website.

To qualify, candidates must have a high school diploma or higher degree in general education and at least six months of related experience and/or training or an equivalent combination of education and experience. Call center experience is a plus.

Candidates are also expected to be capable of multi-tasking and have excellent written and oral communication skills. They must have the ability to apply common sense understanding to carry out instructions furnished in written, oral, or diagram form, and the ability to solve problems and come up with a necessary solution to resolve the issues.

A motivated, hardworking, and detail-oriented individual who maintains a positive attitude and collaborates well with others are preferred. You will constantly do clerical work, from filing, telephone skills, correspondence, proofreading, to alphabetizing, thus, you must be able to work independently or in a team environment and demonstrate excellent customer service skills.

You are required to operate a PC and be able to use Microsoft Word, Excel, and understand how data entry works. The expected minimum typing speed is 30 Words Per Minute (WPM) with at least basic mathematic skills to add, subtracts, multiply, and divides into all units of measure. Fluency in both English and Spanish is a must.

The work hours are flexible, but good attendance time is required. This portion might require you to walk, sit for long periods, stand, and occasionally lift and/or push file carts weighing up to 25 lbs. Adjustment may be made to enable individuals with disabilities to perform the essential functions.

If you are interested, you may apply through this link https://www.governmentjobs.com/careers/cleveland/jobs/3152394/bilingual-call-center-clerk?pagetype=jobOpportunitiesJobs until July 24, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.

For more information visit https://clevelandmunicipalcourt.org/contact-us.

