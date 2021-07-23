Christine Voreza: A future not defined by our past

Christina @ wocintechchat.com/Unsplash

CLEVELAND, OH — Christine Voreza, division strategic pricing manager at the Stratoflex Products Division at Parker Hannifin Corporation, shares the story of her past and how she become who she is today.

Christine Voreza, born in Kenya, has always dreamed of a better life. Since childhood, Christine Voreza was driven by the pursuit of a better tomorrow. She dreamed of independence and financial security for her family. But more than that, she dreamed of a future where her options were not defined by her race, gender or socioeconomic status.

She decided education would be the path for a better life. With her older sister’s help and her parent’s support, she would start on a journey traveling more than 7,000 miles from her hometown of Kapenguria — a journey that would eventually lead her to Parker.

In 2013, after leaving her hometown, her journey led her to the U.S. She attended Simon Business School at the University of Rochester. She managed to earn a scholarship to cover half of her tuition.

“My older sister was a trailblazer in our home. She started a nonprofit in Africa helping minority women find a way forward with their lives and it led her to pursue a degree in Philadelphia,” explains Voreza. “She thought I would be a great candidate for an MBA program in America. She showed me the possibilities.”

“Even then, I felt so grateful — for my family who sacrificed for me and this school that believed in me and gave me an opportunity,” Voreza adds.

From there, opportunities continued to come. During Voreza’s time at Simon Business School, she focused her study on brand management, specifically in financial models and data. Before her graduation, she got her first job at Parker as the Strategic Pricing Leadership Development Program.

She climbed the corporate ladder quickly, just a year after, she was promoted to division pricing manager at the Fluid Control Division in New Britain, Connecticut. Currently, she is division strategic pricing manager at the Stratoflex Products Division in Fort Worth, Texas. As part of her division’s Diversity and Inclusion High-Performance Team, Voreza is both a strong proponent of — and catalyst for — change, purpose, and positive impact.

“I’ve felt this deep sense of connection in each department and each location where I’ve worked,” says Voreza. “They welcomed me, the company sponsored my work visa. It’s more than just a job, it’s family.”

Her success not only affecting her life but also created a better future for her family. Her family, who supported her back in Kenya and empowered her to be a role model for other Kenyans, created a positive ripple effect on her surroundings.

“My hope is to champion this idea that you can be who you want to be without limitations. You can transcend economic factors, social factors, ethnicity or race, anything that limits certain people and propels others. Everyone who has the interest and the capability to do something should have that opportunity.”

“Every time our plane is landing in Nairobi, I feel a sense of pride,” says Voreza. “I tell my family that our Parker aerospace parts are enabling that flight, creating a better tomorrow for us—as individuals, as a family, but also as a society.”

Parker-Hannifin Corporation (formerly Parker Appliance Company) is an American corporation specializing in motion and control technologies. Founded in 1917 by Arthur L. Parker, it is one of the largest companies in the world in motion control technologies, including aerospace, climate control, electromechanical, filtration, fluid and gas handling, hydraulics, pneumatics, process control and sealing and shielding. Parker headquarters is located in Mayfield Heights, Ohio, in Greater Cleveland.

