Mentor, OH

Vestar Capital Partners acquires Mentor-based facility services company Stratus

James Stephens

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2uLFp6_0b5RLj6d00
Cytonn Photography/Unsplash

MENTOR, OH — Vestar Capital Partners has acquired Mentor-based signage and facility services company Stratus from Arcapita Group Holdings. Arcapita has completed the sale of Stratus on July 7.

Tim Eippert, Stratus CEO and founder, will continue to lead Stratus with the others Company senior leadership team, and they will reinvest their transaction alongside Vestar. Arcapita still retains a minority stake in the company.

"Stratus is fortunate to have found a true partner in Vestar, which shares our customer-centric philosophy and vision for growth, and has a deep understanding of our industry," said Eippert. "We look forward to leveraging Vestar's strategic relationships, capital, and operational expertise alongside our ongoing partnership with Arcapita, working together to continue building our capabilities for the benefit of our valued customers."

"Stratus' significant investments in systems and operational infrastructure, deep understanding of its customers' needs, and relentless focus on service excellence have enabled its growth into a scaled nationwide platform," said Nikhil Bhat, Vestar Managing Director and Co-Head of Business & Technology Services.

"The company has an attractive opportunity to expand into complementary service lines and reinforce its current offerings through acquisition and continued investment in the platform. We are excited to partner with Tim and his exceptional management team to help accelerate the next stage of Stratus' growth."

Stratus, founded in 1953 in Mentor, OH, serves a varied base of blue-chip customers, including some of the leading brands in 50 states and 24 countries across a broad range of industries, from healthcare, financial services, QSR, convenience stores, and telecom. Stratus offers the finest customer service and integrated solutions, with service using differentiated technology suites and people with the best expertise in various industries to meet the customers' needs.

The company provides versatile solutions for some of the world's largest and most recognized brands by offering signage solutions, energy services, repair and maintenance programs, and refresh and remodel capabilities. Under Arcapita, Stratus tripled its revenue to over $300 million while completing multiple add-on acquisitions to expand its customer base and product offerings.

Martin Tan, Arcapita's Chief Investment Officer, commented, "Arcapita is extremely proud of Stratus' transformation into the leading national brand implementation company that it is today. With Arcapita's support, Stratus has been able to expand its services and product offerings, as well as expand its footprint across the U.S. ... We are confident that with the current strength of the Stratus bench and Vestar's added support, the company will continue to enjoy the rapid growth we have achieved, in the coming years."

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_10acee41d5329e17381631c18135a917.blob

News junkie, news distributor and proud father

Cleveland, OH
225 followers
Loading

More from James Stephens

Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Public Theater accepting applications for Kulas Foundation Theatre Composer Initiative

CLEVELAND, OH — The Cleveland Public Theater, or CPT, is accepting applications for The Kulas Foundation Theater Composer Initiative, a yearlong fellowship program that provides early-career composers with first-hand experience creating sound design and music for theatre.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Forge Biologics partnered with Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University in Forge Forward Program

CLEVELAND, OH - Forge Biologics partnered with the National Center for Regenerative Medicine at Cleveland's Case Western Reserve University for the Forge Forward program. The program aims to train and recruit talents to assist in improving and expanding gene therapy manufacturing in Ohio.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Cleveland Institute of Art to hold an exhibition with the theme of ‘Snickers That Turn Into Livable Joy’

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cleveland Institute of Art will be holding an exhibition under the theme ‘Snickers That Turn Into Livable Joy’, presenting works by the students and recent graduates from August 13 to September 12.Read full story
Lakewood, OH

The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers for boards member

LAKEWOOD, OH - The City of Lakewood is looking for volunteers to become Board and Commissions members to help connect with the community and advise the local government. The open positions are Audit Committee, Citizens Advisory Committee, Community Relations Advisory Commission, and City Records Commission.Read full story

Cleveland Clinic Opens Part-time Patient Service Specialist Position

CLEVELAND, OH - Cleveland Clinic is opening a Part-Time opportunity for a Patient Service Specialist at Cleveland Clinic Main Campus. This position will work with 4883 Front End Integrity-Finance. Shift Time will be from 07.00 a.m. to 11.00 a.m.Read full story
Ohio State

Northeast Ohio Medical University researchers receive funding

ROOTSTOWN, OH — Three faculty researchers at Northeast Ohio Medical University, or NEOMED, have recently been awarded support of $12,250 each from the Ohio Department of Higher Education and the Ohio State University.Read full story
Elyria, OH

Lorain County Community College graduates 22 new Licensed Practical Nursing students

ELYRIA, OH — Twenty-two students from Lorain County Community College have graduated from the Licensed Practical Nursing (LPN) program and they are now prepared to use their learned skills and abilities to serve those in need. On Monday, July 26, the graduates all participated in a nursing pinning ceremony.Read full story
1 comments
Cleveland, OH

Engage! Cleveland to hold CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World

CLEVELAND, OH – Engage! Cleveland will be back with their virtual event series, CLEducation, with the topic “CLEducation: Networking 101 - Basics & Best Practices in a Post-Pandemic World,” following recent situations in the world. The event will be held on Tuesday, August 3, from 12 PM to 1 PM.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland Announces New Season in 2021

CLEVELAND, OH - The Museum of Contemporary Art Cleveland’s (moCa's) has begun its new season of various art exhibitions, starting from July 16, 2021, to January 2, 2022. This new season aims to explore, discover, and rejuvenate your passion for modern art. It began on July 16, 2021, with extended hours during the weekend. moCa opens this season with a gathering party with art communities and artists throughout Cleveland, by establishing a space for art enthusiasts and alike to meet and get to know each other.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

West Creek Conservancy in Conserving Northeast Ohio

CLEVELAND, OH—West Creek Conservancy conserves, reclaims, and restores local nature, open spaces, streams, and waterways in Greater Cleveland/Northeast Ohio. This nonprofit is striving to enrich the lives of people and to expand neighborhood opportunities to experience nature.Read full story
Columbus, OH

Six defendants pleaded guilty to a Columbus-West Virginia drug conspiracy

COLUMBUS, OH - Six defendants in a Columbus-West Virginia methamphetamine syndicate has pleaded guilty on Tuesday, July 20, to a drug distribution crime. Marvin C. Bozeman, Joseph Brian Howard, Timothy D. Copley, Samantha Howard, Darin T. Copeland, and Charlee Ann Blankenship are the six defendants who are currently awaiting sentence from the judge.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

Don't miss the District Job Fair at Playhouse Square on August 16

CLEVELAND, OH - Playhouse Square will host a job fair to highlight local organizations and open positions to connect businesses with qualified candidates. The event's objective is to bring together established leaders from various industries to expand candidates' networking opportunities.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival presents Romeo & Juliet performance

MENTOR, OH - The Cleveland Shakespeare Festival will hold Romeo & Juliet theater performance at the Mentor Civic Amphitheater on Sunday, August 1, 2021, at 7 p.m. This performance is free for all guests.Read full story
Cuyahoga County, OH

The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities is seeking MUI Specialist

CLEVELAND, OH - The Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, or Cuyahoga DD, is seeking a Major Unusual Incident, MUI Specialist. The position is full-time and works 7.5 hours per day/year-round. Application will be remain opened until it's filled.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The City of Cleveland seeking public feedback on Buckeye Road rehabilitation

CLEVELAND, OH — The City of Cleveland is seeking feedback on the upcoming Buckeye Road Rehabilitation until August 2, 2021. The city will post responses to received feedback once they are compiled.Read full story
Mentor, OH

The business-friendly City of Mentor

MENTOR, OH – The economic ecosystem of Mentor is supported by numerous businesses established within the city. To this day, there have been more than 1,700 businesses established for manufacturing, retail, F&B, and other professional sectors.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

RTA, Cleveland Health Department Launch Mobile Vaccine Clinic

CLEVELAND, OH - The City of Cleveland and The Greater Cleveland Regional Transit Authority, RTA, collaborating to increase Covid-19 vaccination access by designing a mobile clinic. The mobile clinic will start traveling to multiple locations throughout the City of Cleveland over the next several weeks as per schedule. Walk-ins are welcome.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC announced a partnership

CLEVELAND, OH - On July 22, The Cleveland Browns and CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC declared their partnership, which includes in this collaboration is the naming rights for the newly established CrossCountry Mortgage Campus in Berea for one of the team's real estate buildings.Read full story
Cleveland, OH

CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC partnered with FOX 8 for 2021 Stuff The Bus program

CLEVELAND, OH - CrossCountry Mortgage, LLC announced their partnership with FOX 8 for the annual school charity event, Stuff the Bus. After going virtual last year, this year's 15th annual Stuff the Bus event was held in person on Friday, 23 July.Read full story
Akron, OH

The City of Akron Public Service Department is looking for Equipment Operator III

AKRON, OH - The City of Akron's Public Service Department is looking for an Equipment Operator III. The salary range for this position is between $42,993.60 - $50,814.40 Annually. This is a full-time job and the vacancy will close on August 6, 2021, at 11:59 p.m.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy