Local 4 Music Funds She Scores: A Celebration of Female Composers

CLEVELAND, OH — In the summer of 2021, the Local 4 Music Fund will debut an annual concert series showcasing historically underrepresented female-identifying live composers, with an emphasis on the region.

This concert series, presented in conjunction with the Cleveland Composers Guild, will include a diverse collection of musicians in three concerts from June 25 to 27, 2021. The Ohio Arts Council, the Music Performance Trust Fund, the Bascom Little Fund, and the Sweeney Group are all supporting the concert.

Women composers accounted for only 1.8 percent of the total compositions performed in the 2014-2015 concert season, according to a 2015 poll conducted by the Baltimore Symphony of the 22 largest American orchestras.

Perhaps more concerning is the fact that women composers account for only 14.3 percent of performances of works by live composers who are currently producing pieces for inclusion in the regular repertoire.

The Music Fund hopes that this concert series serves not only as an opportunity for acknowledgment and celebration but also as a reminder of the critical need to redouble our efforts to close the gap in opportunity and representation that exists between men and women.

This is a topic that must be considered in the context of the broader issue of concert music diversification. Empathy training takes place in the performance series and symphony halls. People are less likely to objectify or dehumanize the makers of works that appeal to their hearts when more opportunities for music composed by female composers to be performed and permitted to communicate to an audience become available.

  • Friday, June 25, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

Lorain County Community College

Live Stream Only

Featuring compositions by Jennifer Conner, Margaret Brouwer, Lauren Spavelko, Cara Haxo, Marta Ptaszynska, Nancy Van de Vate, Olga Hans, and Gay Kahkonen

  • Saturday, June 26, 2021, at 8:00 p.m.

Pilgrim UCC Tremont

Live Stream Only

Featuring compositions by Cara Haxo, Dawn Sonntag, Inna Onofrei, HyeKyung Lee and Margi Griebling-Haigh

  • Sunday, June 27, 2021, 3:00 p.m.

Pilgrim UCC, Tremont

Live Stream Only

Featuring compositions by Natsumi Osborn, Melissa Dunphy, Emma Donkin, and Nancy Galbraith

The Cleveland Federation of Musicians' Local 4 Music Fund is a non-profit organization. The Music Fund's aim is to provide accessible live concerts and educational programming in order to enrich the lives of persons in their community.

The Local 4 Music Fund is aiming to expand the scope of what a labor union can accomplish. It's about encouraging the evolution of the community's artistic identity, building a sense of solidarity, and working as stewards of the musical culture within our region, not only fighting for workers' rights.

