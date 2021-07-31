It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown: A Look Back at a Beloved Classic

James Logie

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29W8Ue_0bDA4Jkf00

'It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' is a Halloween special from 1966 that aired during prime time on CBS.

It’s based on the Peanut’s comic strip and tells the story of Linus’ search for the Great Pumpkin.

Like Rudolph the Rednosed Reindeer, this is a holiday special that has been adopted by multiple generations. Even though it came out in the 1960s, kids who grew up in the 70s, 80s, and 90s have adopted it for their own.

This is a look back on one of the most beloved holiday specials of all time: It's the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown.

A Quick Plot Recap

The special starts out with Lucy and Linus at the local pumpkin patch trying to find the biggest one they can.

The rest of the Peanut’s gang is also preparing for Halloween while we get the classic Lucy/Charlie Brown trying to kick a football gag.

This was actually the first time we would ever saw this gag in an animated special.

Linus is a believer in the Great Pumpkin which acts like a Santa Claus delivering presents on Halloween night. He is mocked by everyone for his belief but doesn’t give up and continues to write letters to it.

Little Sally is the only one who believes him and agrees to skip trick-or-treating to wait all night in a pumpkin patch with him.

We see the other characters going out for candy except for Charlie Brown who only has a bag full of rocks.

There’s a party at Violet's and we see Snoopy in his World War 1 Flying Ace costume flying atop his doghouse battling the Red Baron.

He then heads to the party and ends up kissing Lucy while bobbing for apples.

Linus is still in the pumpkin patch and thinks he sees the Great Pumpkin. It turns out to be Snoopy. He passes out and when he comes to, he refuses to give up and stays there until 4 am.

Lucy has had enough and takes her brother home. Linus and Charlie Brown commiserate about the events of the evening with Linus vowing that the Great Pumpkin will definitely come next year.

Production of 'It’s the Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown'

This special came about when some TV sponsors saw a documentary about Charles Shultz. They wondered if this comic strip could be animated as this may lend itself to some good advertising possibilities.

This is what led to a Charlie Brown Christmas which was a monster hit. On the night it first aired--December 9, 1965--half of all television viewers watched it.

The idea for 'It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' was based on the idea of Santa. It was also adopted from a few specific comic strips.

A lot of hope and disappointment have always surrounded Santa Claus and they wanted to reflect this with the Great Pumpkin. It was also a subtle dig at the absurdity of how families and kids still use the tradition of Santa.

This special first aired on October 27th, 1966. It was actually the third Peanut’s special after A Charlie Brown Christmas and Charlie Brown’s All-Stars.

There have been many Charlie Brown specials, but none made the impact of the Christmas and Halloween specials as they continue to be shown every year.

CBS ran it every year until the year 2000 when ABC picked up the rights. They have continued to show in annually since 2001. In 2019, they started airing it twice.

The Success of the Special to This Day

Charlie Brown specials provide a feeling of comfort for most people. This is because it appeals to those who watched it when it first aired in 1966 or whenever it was watched for the first time.

'It’s The Great Pumpkin Charlie Brown' is still a ratings success and in 2018 managed to pull in 6.28 million viewers despite airing in early October.

When it aired for the first time in 2019, it was a worldwide trending topic on Twitter.

This special is unique as it brings in a wide demographic of people. It’s not just baby boomers that look back on it with nostalgia, but over 2 million of the viewers are in the prized demographic of 18-49.

This is because a large majority of them grew up watching it in the 70s and 80s and want to relive it every year.

Six million viewers may not sound like a lot, but in this day in age: it is. It still regularly beats other top competitors in its time slot even though people have seen this special dozens and dozens of times.

Fun Facts

  • Kathy Steinberg--who did the voice of Sally--had to be rushed to get her lines done as she was about to lose a tooth and the lisp would have affected her readings
  • The fact that Charlie Brown received rocks actually angered viewers and fellow kids would send candy to Shultz’s office for years. The candy would be addressed to “Charlie Brown”
  • The girl who recorded the voice of Lucy would get so nervous to do her lines that she would throw up after every take
  • The network needed another special they could run every year, and if it hadn't have been a hit, we probably wouldn't have had any more Peanuts specials ever again

This is original content from NewsBreak’s Creator Program. Join today to publish and share your own content.

Comments / 0

Published by

Avatar of https://i.prt.news/t_200_200_6c92c3714fced1c72d73f2ae50dae05f.blob

Personal trainer, podcaster, Amazon best-selling author. Writing about some health, a little marketing, and a whole lot of 1980s.

476 followers
Loading

More from James Logie

Ranking All the Star Wars Movies

The Mandalorian has breathed new life into the Star Wars universe. It's hard to tell if there will ever be another Star Wars movie, or if new offerings will only be a Disney+ series.Read full story
Maine State

Looking For a Great Beach in Maine? Here Are a Few Options

Maine is a unique state. Its geographic position in the country gives it direct access to the ocean and some truly incredible beaches. But since there is so much shoreline, there are many beach options to choose from. This list is a quick look at a few of those great options.Read full story

Was This Jim Henson's Best Work Ever?

His work has entertained and inspired millions, but which one of Jim Henson’s creations is his greatest?. The Great Muppet Caper came out in 1981 and was a mystery musical comedy set in England.Read full story

There Are Amazing State Parks in New Hampshire: Here are Just a Few

The northeast of the United States is a unique place. Between the forests and the ocean, there are ever-changing landscapes and stunning beauty. This location makes the state parks truly unique, and New Hampshire has some of the best around.Read full story

There Are Stunning Beaches in New Hampshire: Here's a Look at a Few

New Hampshire is in a unique location. It's up in the northeast, but right on the ocean. This gives the state access to some truly great beaches. If you're looking for a quick beach day, this will be a list of some of the top options out there. Since there are so many, this is just a small sampling.Read full story
Maine State

Maine Has Many Great State Parks: Here Are a Few of Them

It doesn’t get much better than Maine. If you love the great outdoors, this state has so much to offer. There’s no better example of this than in the great state parks. There is so much to choose from, and it’s hard to even know where to start if you’re looking to visit the state parks.Read full story

Follow That Bird: Did Sesame Street Get too Intense With This Movie?

Follow That Bird was a live-action musical/road-comedy film produced by Warner Bros and The Jim Henson Company. Released in 1985, it's the story of Big Bird having to leave Sesame Street and eventually make his way home.Read full story

Pac-Man Ruled Everything in the 1980s: Even Cartoons

When something becomes massively popular, you need to exploit it in every way possible. And that’s what happened with a simple arcade game. Pac-Man was everywhere in the 1980s. It dominated the video game industry, was on every product you could imagine and even led to a cartoon show.Read full story

How 'The Littles' Tried to Combat the Cartoon Violence of the 1980s

The Littles was the story of miniature, humanoid-like creatures that lived in the walls of a house. The cartoon version was released in 1983 and is based on books of the same name. The Littles ran for three seasons and led to two different movies.Read full story

Harry and the Hendersons: A Look Back at a Beloved 80s Classic

Legends of Bigfoot have existed for ages—and then the Patterson-Gimlin film happened. That “movie” was filmed in 1967 in California, 38 miles south of Oregon. Standing at over 7 feet tall, Roger Patterson and Robert Gimlin saw a gigantic creature by a river which then walked upright through the forest.Read full story
1 comments

Does Stranger Things Season 3 Still Hold Up?

Warning: spoilers contained throughout. Stranger Things season 3 made a big impact when it came out a few years ago, but is it still worth watching, and does it hold up?. This is a look back at the plot for Season 3, and some notable things regarding the themes and characters of the show.Read full story

Was 'Rubik, The Amazing Cube' the Weirdest Cartoon Ever?

What do you do when you’ve got one of the hottest toys of all time and aren't sure what to do with it? You make a cartoon show, of course. Rubik, The Amazing Cube was an animated show that debuted on ABC on September 10, 1983. It told the story of Rubik, a Rubik's Cube come to life who befriends some children while trying to avoid an evil magician.Read full story
Vermont State

Looking For Some Great State Parks in Vermont? Here are Some to Check Out

When you think of Vermont, you probably think of stunning scenery, forests, hills, and natural beauty. There is no better place to check all these things out than in the wonderful Vermont state parks. There are many to choose from and this is a list that highlights just a few.Read full story
Vermont State

A Few Great Beaches to Check Out in Vermont

Vermont may not be huge, but it has a lot to offer. This unique state has some of the most stunning scenery in the country, and everyone can find something they love about it. But during the summer, how do the beaches in Vermont stack up? There are many choices to look at, and this article will just be a sampling of what's out there.Read full story

What's the Best Microphone if You Want to Start a Podcast?

If you've been thinking about starting a podcast, there's no better time than the present. It's easier than ever to get up and running, and the equipment has become much more affordable.Read full story

Kidd Video: A 1980s Cartoon That Should Have Been Bigger Than it Was

What do you get when you combine music, music videos, cartoons, Saturday mornings, and put them all together? You get Kidd Video. Kidd Video was a live-action/cartoon series that aired on Saturday mornings. The show was about Kidd Video and his band who get transported to the “Flipside” by the Master Blaster.Read full story

Punky Brewster: Too Intense For Kids of the 80s?

What do you get when you take a child actor that seems like a cartoon character come to life and create an entire show around her?. You get Punky Brewster: a classic 1980s show. It aired on NBC and starred Soleil Moon Frye. It was the story of an orphaned youngster raised by a foster parent.Read full story

Pro Wrestling Goes Cartoon: The Story of Hulk Hogan's Rock 'n' Wrestling:

Hulk Hogan’s Rock ‘n’ Wrestling was a Saturday morning cartoon produced by DiC Animation City that featured popular WWF characters such as Hulk Hogan and Roddy Piper. It aired on CBS and ran from September 1985 to October 1986 with two seasons and 26 episodes.Read full story
2 comments

How to Make Your Podcasts & Videos Sound Great Even if You're Not an Expert

There are no more excuses for poor-sounding audio. The technology — and costs — have improved so much that inferior sound should be a thing of the past. Whether you podcast, screen share, live stream, or create video/YouTube: audio is king. With video, It may be even more important than image quality.Read full story

Comments / 0

Community Policy